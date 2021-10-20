CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, Dry Stretch Continues for Now

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will be gifted another gorgeous day today. Highs will climb back into the low 80s, but lower humidity will make it feel pleasant this afternoon. Full moon will make it a bit more...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

KATC News

Windy and Cooler

After a strong line of storms blew through Wednesday, skies are expected to be sunny for a while this morning with some cloudiness sliding in later this afternoon. The big difference will be the temperatures and the humidity levels today, both significantly lower as dry, cool air pushes in behind the cold front. But the big story in weather today will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect today, winds should remain in the 20-25mph range most of the day with some gusts pushing over 35mph!
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

10/27/21: Sunny & Dry for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:. Today was day 1 of drying, the big Nor’easter continues to pull away from the northeast and high pressure is slowly building in from the north which will be pushing drier air into the northeast later tonight, but especially for the day on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

It’s dry now, but rain quickly makes a return

Tonight, conditions will remain dry and cool as high-pressure builds overhead. Under mostly clear to clear skies, low temperatures look to range from the upper 30s to the mid-50s by the Beltway. Thursday morning will be sunny, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon and by evening a warm front will move some showers our way. The bulk of the rain; however, comes through during the day on Friday. It will have to be watched closely, as Flood Watches may be needed for areas that are typically prone to flood. Forecast models linger wet weather into the early half of Saturday before conditions begin to improve. Late Saturday, and heading into Sunday, will see more clearing take place as we head into Halloween. Weak high pressure will be in control Monday with dry and seasonable conditions before the next storm system approaches on Tuesday, bringing an increase in rain chances. Regarding temperatures over the next several days, will see cooler than normal readings (normal: low 60s) during the days that have clouds and rain chances. Halloween into the start of next week, with more sunshine, temperatures look to hover slightly above normal, but there are no days that will be extremely warm.
ENVIRONMENT
wccbcharlotte.com

Much Needed Rain Today

Rain and showers will help fight drought conditions across the region today. A strong cold front will first bring scattered showers late morning. Steady rain will fill in this afternoon with a few storms possible tonight. Severe threat is limited and will be higher across the coast. Highs will top out in the low 60s. Scattered showers will linger Friday and Saturday which will keep the clouds in place and keep temps below average. Trick or Treaters don’t need to worry about a soggy Halloween, though. High pressure will fill in Sunday and bring clear skies back to the forecast. Temps will climb to the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with overnight lows falling to the upper 40s. November will be off to a beautiful start with sunny skies and seasonable highs for the early part of the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
DENVER, CO

