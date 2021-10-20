Sunny, Dry Stretch Continues for Now

Tonight, conditions will remain dry and cool as high-pressure builds overhead. Under mostly clear to clear skies, low temperatures look to range from the upper 30s to the mid-50s by the Beltway. Thursday morning will be sunny, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon and by evening a warm front will move some showers our way. The bulk of the rain; however, comes through during the day on Friday. It will have to be watched closely, as Flood Watches may be needed for areas that are typically prone to flood. Forecast models linger wet weather into the early half of Saturday before conditions begin to improve. Late Saturday, and heading into Sunday, will see more clearing take place as we head into Halloween. Weak high pressure will be in control Monday with dry and seasonable conditions before the next storm system approaches on Tuesday, bringing an increase in rain chances. Regarding temperatures over the next several days, will see cooler than normal readings (normal: low 60s) during the days that have clouds and rain chances. Halloween into the start of next week, with more sunshine, temperatures look to hover slightly above normal, but there are no days that will be extremely warm.

