Charlotte, NC

9PM: Batwoman “Loose Tooth”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

ComicBook

Batwoman: Who Is The Mad Hatter?

Batwoman returns for its third season tonight, taking the hit The CW series into some interesting and unexpected territory. The new batch of episodes are set to deal with the fallout of the Batman villain trophies being let loose on Gotham City in the Season 2 finale, an action that is expected to cause the emergence of new antagonists and threats. As the Season 3 trailer and the promo material surrounding the premiere confirmed, that includes some sort of incarnation of The Mad Hatter (Amitai Marmorstein), who will be wreaking havoc on the medical school graduation of Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang). So, who is exactly is The Mad Hatter, and why is his legacy sure to cause trouble for Batwoman? Here's what you need to know.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Batwoman: Season Three Viewer Votes

Which famous foes will pop up in the third season of the Batwoman TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Batwoman is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Batwoman here.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

BATWOMAN: Season 3, Episode 2: Loose Teeth TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Batwoman: Season 3, Episode 2: Loose Teeth TV show trailer has been released. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten. Developed by Greg Berlanti and executive produced and written by showrunner Caroline Dries. Season 1 Plot Synopsis. Batwoman‘s...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Batwoman: Who Is Renee Montoya?

The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman makes its debut tonight, ushering in a new era for the fan-favorite The CW series. The new batch of episodes are expected to weave in some major new characters, and one of the most highly-anticipated among them might be Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena). While Cartagena is no stranger to the role of Renee, having played an alternate version of the character on Fox's Gotham, the idea of her entering the fold of Batwoman opens a whole new can of worms. So, who is Renee Montoya? Here's what you need to know.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
tvweb.com

Batwoman Season 3 Trailer Teams Up Batwoman & Alice

Batwoman recently returned to Gotham City for a third season, and the series has already upped the ante with its latest batch of episodes, pitting Batwoman against a new wave of villains ready to terrorize Gotham City. As part of Saturday's DC FanDome, Ryan Wilder (A.K.A. Batwoman) star Javicia Leslie dropped in to share her excitement about Batwoman's upcoming episodes airing on The CW. After the Batcave villain trophies washed up on Gotham's shores in the season two finale, several characters inspired by Batman's iconic rogues' gallery are expected to challenge Ryan Wilder and the Bat Team, beginning with Liam Crandle (played by Amitai Marmorstein) who adopts the mantle of the Mad Hatter after coming into possession of the Hatter's mind-controlling hat. Not only will season three introduce the Mad Hatter to the Batwoman cast, it will also include the series debut of classic Gotham City villains like Killer Croc and Poison Ivy.
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Legacies “You Have To Pick One This Time” Season Premiere

After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s body, Hope and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon and Cleo on the season premiere of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season 4 trailer on YouTube. About LEGACIES:. The show...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

Batwoman: "Freeze" Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for "Freeze", the third episode of Batwoman's third season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature a new character taking on the gimmick of Mr. Freeze, after his cold gun is among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Mr. Freeze was previously alluded to in the Arrowverse leading up to the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover, which ultimately showed Victor Fries' wife, Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), among the escapees in Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen if any of this storyline will be acknowledged in "Freeze", or will just decide to focus on a new character taking on the mantle.
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Killer Camp “Don’t Lose Your Head”

Reeling from the murder of one of their fellow campmates, tensions begin to run high at Camp Pleasant on a new episode of Killer Camp at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season 2 trailer on YouTube. About Killer Camp. A group of unsuspecting happy campers are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

Batwoman: Who Is Killer Croc?

The CW's Batwoman returns for another episode of its third season tonight, furthering the adventure of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team. As the group continues to hunt down the various Batman villain trophies that have been unleashed on Gotham City, they are expected to come face to face with a new incarnation of Killer Croc, who has been turned after being exposed to the original Killer Croc's tooth. If you're wondering what Killer Croc's canon is in the comics — and how that might tie into Batwoman — here's what you need to know.
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Supergirl “Nightmare In National City”

Kara lands her dream story for Catco but when the city is attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time as her interview, she is forced to take a serious look at her life on a new episode of Supergirl at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Legacies “Theres No I In Team, or Whatever”

Hope must relinquish control and allow Josie and the Super Squad to carry out a plan that may save Landon; Landon and Cleo meet in Malivores darkness; things dont go according to plan when Lizzie, Kaleb and Ethan volunteer with one another on a new episode of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
CHARLOTTE, NC
darkhorizons.com

Ruby Rose Slams “Batwoman” Producers

In a series of stories on her Instagram account (via Forbes), Australian actress Ruby Rose has detailed the reasons why they left the title role on The CW’s “Batwoman” series so abruptly last May. At the time, the reasons given were Rose was dealing with previous injuries and not wanting...
CELEBRITIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Nancy Drew “The Testimony of the Executed Man”

Nancy and her friends pursue an unexpected lead from a podcaster at a convention for amateur sleuths while on the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, and they end up unraveling eerie clues concerning a homicide from the 1950s at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Masters of Illusion “Laughs, Levitations, and Lies”

Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, as Dean Cain hosts, at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch clip on Youtube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: 4400 “Past Is Prologue”

Over the last century, at least 4400 people vanished without a trace. Last night, they were all returned, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them…all on the series premiere of 4400 at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season trailer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Supergirl “I Believe In A Thing Called Love”

When Lex Luthor appears by Nyxly’s side, Supergirl and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About Supergirl:. Supergirl is an action-adventure drama based on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Summer School: Chapter Twelve”

With the looming threat of Eclipso hanging over them, Courtney seeks help from the unlikeliest of places on a new episode of DC’s Stargirl at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DC’s Stargirl:. DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

With Astra, Spooner and a now-human Gideon trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state on a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About...
CHARLOTTE, NC

