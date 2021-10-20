9PM: Batwoman “Loose Tooth”

The CW has released a new preview for "Freeze", the third episode of Batwoman's third season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature a new character taking on the gimmick of Mr. Freeze, after his cold gun is among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Mr. Freeze was previously alluded to in the Arrowverse leading up to the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover, which ultimately showed Victor Fries' wife, Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), among the escapees in Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen if any of this storyline will be acknowledged in "Freeze", or will just decide to focus on a new character taking on the mantle.
