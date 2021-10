The European Medicines Agency said Monday that a booster dose of Moderna s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered" in people aged 18 and above. In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna's vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults.The EMA said that currently available data suggest the incidence of side effects...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO