Ricky Gervais to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the entertainment industry over last 20 years

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Ricky Gervais is to go down in history by getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The comedian, 60, will receive the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry over the last 20 years.

The actor's Netflix show Afterlife has been the most watched British sitcom on the streaming service of the last two years and he has also won an impressive 25 Emmy Awards, 11 Baftas and nine Golden Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mivvD_0cX3WOyo00
Superstar: Ricky Gervais, 60, is to go down in history by getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the funnyman being announced in the Class of 2022 - (stock image) 

In addition to Ricky, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes includes actor Michael B. Jordan, 34, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, 41, pop star Avril Lavigne, 37, actor Ewan McGregor, 50, late actress Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 and was known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, and DJ Khaled, 45.

Ricky, who recently revealed the upcoming third series of Afterlife would be the last, has spoken of his pride at people coming up to him in the street and telling him how the show has helped them.

Appearing at the Picturehouse Central cinema in London last month for a Q&A event, he said: 'I had therapists coming up to me and saying, "I teach it to some of my people, please don't let him die", because it meant something. Now I have this responsibility.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40U6I2_0cX3WOyo00
All-star: The comedian will receive the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry over the last 20 years (pictured in March 2019) 

Ricky said that although he has loved doing the show, he feels it is right to end it after the third series.

He said: 'I love this more than anything I have ever done, but I am getting older and I am menopausal. People do a terrible film because of their grandson — I am at that level now.

'I could do a fourth — it would not run out of ideas because it is about so much stuff. But I said I won't, so I won't. I think this is the best series. It gets better and better, as it should.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbCZG_0cX3WOyo00
Conclusion: The actor recently revealed that the Netflix show's upcoming third series of Afterlife would be its last, although he feels torn about ending it (pictured in show)

The former Office star added that he thinks series three is the best series so far.

Since its release, After Life fans have been gushing over the second season, which continues to follow the story of grieving local newspaper journalist Tony - played by Ricky - as he begins to have his spirits lifted by his adoring support network.

The show is set in the small fictitious town of Tambury and explores Tony's struggle with immense grief for his wife. The plot sees Tony try to become a better friend to those around him - who are each grappling with their own problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOhI5_0cX3WOyo00
Popular: Ricky told how he feels proud of the show when people stop him in the street to tell him of the impact it has had on them

In the last series, things intensified when the threat of the local newspaper being shut down reared - sending everyone into a panic at the prospect of unemployment. The characters turn to Am-Dram as a way to lift spirits - with hilarious results.

As well as Ricky, the cast includes Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Bill Ward, Tom Basden, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan.

Ricky said the idea for the show came as part of standing up to cancel culture with a character who said and did whatever he wanted without the worry of causing offense.

The comedian said the third series is wrapped but has remained tight-lipped on the release date, simply saying that it is 'coming soon'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKXek_0cX3WOyo00
End: The star said that although he has loved doing the show, he feels it is right to end it after the third series 

