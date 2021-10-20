CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I cried my eyes out': Jodie Whittaker reveals she 'lost it' filming her final Doctor Who scene and worries she'll be 'filled with grief' when the show airs

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Jodie Whittaker has revealed she broke down filming her final scenes as Doctor Who.

The actress, 39, returns to BBC One for her final outing as the Thirteenth Doctor on Halloween for a six-part series followed by three specials which are set to air in 2022.

And Jodie admitted she struggled during her last moments on set, saying she burst into tears and is sure she'll 'be filled with a lot of grief' once the final scenes play out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elBDX_0cX3WLKd00
Emotional wreck: Jodie Whittaker, 39, broke down as she filmed her final scenes Doctor Who ahead of the new series of the show, with the star admitting she will grieve the role

She said during an online Q&A: 'I lost it, I was absolutely gone, crying my eyes out. I know that this is the best time I will ever have on a job. I’ve felt like that from the start.'

She continued: 'Letting go of it, I feel I’ll be filled with a lot of grief because even thinking about it makes me upset. But this show needs new energy. The joy of this part is that you hand on your boots. I don’t know who to, but whoever it is, what a thing to be able to go - "you’re going to have a right time".

'If everyone comes up to you forever going "I’m a Doctor Who fan" then that’s an absolute joy. Of all the things you're always going to be associated with, thank God it’s the thing I’ve loved so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKuoM_0cX3WLKd00
Final outing: The actress returns to BBC One for her final outing as the Thirteenth Doctor on Halloween for a six-part series followed by three specials which are set to air in 2022

Jodie confirmed in July that she was leaving the sci-fi programme after four years.

The West Yorkshire native described her four-year stint manning the T.A.R.D.I.S as being 'the best job I ever had.'

Jodie was first said to have made the decision to leave in January, with reports at the time discussing a fall in viewership, which has been declining for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ircNk_0cX3WLKd00
Next Doctor: Doctor Who's first openly gay companion Pearl Mackie (pictured with Peter Capaldi and Matt Lucas) has revealed she wants Jodie Whittaker's replacement to be  non-binary 

It was reported that Jodie and showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is also walking away from the show, had attracted just half the audience during their paring compared to what the Russell T Davies-led, David Tennant-fronted version of the show did.

The Telegraph reported at the beginning of the year that episodes were drawing in fewer than 5million viewers. The paper added that such numbers are 'not dissimilar to when the show was axed in 1989'.

The season finale of series 12 had a total TV audience of 4.6million, making it the lowest Doctor Who has ever had. The previous all-time low was 4.7million in 2017.

Series 12 saw an average viewership of 5.4million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADkUC_0cX3WLKd00
Breaking boundaries: Jo Martin recently became the first Black actor to play the Doctor, but only in two episodes

Meanwhile, Pearl Mackie revealed this week that now the sci-fi show has had its first female Doctor with Jodie Whittaker, it is time for the time traveller to be a non-binary actor.

The actor, 34, said there is 'so much room for change' as the Doctor's regenerations 'allow the show to move with the times'.

Pearl - who came out as bisexual last year - added she would also like to see 'both a female and non-white' actor playing the Doctor.

Jo Martin recently became the first Black actor to play the Doctor, but only in two episodes.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: 'I think it would be great to have someone non-binary playing the part.

'The Doctor doesn't really identify with human constraints at all. So I feel that could be a logical next step, wouldn't it?'

Pearl is proud to that her alter ego Bill was able to help viewers embrace their own sexuality and give them the courage to come out.

She said: 'That's not something you ever imagine when you decide to be an actor: that you are going to help shape someone's life, or their journey, particularly something as complicated as nuanced as coming out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw5Sa_0cX3WLKd00
Next chapter: Pearl said there is 'so much room for change' as the Doctor's regenerations 'allow the show to move with the times

Doctor Who? All the actors who have played the Time Lord

The BBC's hit Sci-fi show Doctor Who was first launched by the BBC in 1963. It chronicles the journey of a Time Lord called 'The Doctor'.

He is first introduced after fleeing his home planet, Gallifrey.

The Doctor travels through time and space in his spaceship, called a TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimension In Space), which resembles a police box.

During his travels, The Doctor meets people and invites them to voyage with him. They are known as his companions.

He also encounters several evil beings, such as Daleks and Cyberman, and is forced to defeat them sing minimal resources, such as his Sonic Screwdriver, as they try to destroy or take over other planets, including Earth.

As a Time Lord, The Doctor has the capacity to regenerate when he is wounded or dying. After regenerating, he takes on a new appearance and personality.

The concept of regenerating was added into the series after the First Doctor, William Hartnell, became ill and stepped down from his role.

The first run of Doctor Who ended in 1989 before being revived in 2005 with Christopher Ecclestone as the Ninth Doctor.

Below is the full list of the actors who have been cast as the Doctor from 1963 to 2017 - when Jodie Whittaker took over the coveted role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0XAj_0cX3WLKd00
Starting the legacy: The First Doctor William Hartnell (1963-1966)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYK31_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2az1tI_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3NfX_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smqTl_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fl5oZ_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXBb4_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2VC0_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hR5M_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwxJu_0cX3WLKd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaOVy_0cX3WLKd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035a32_0cX3WLKd00
Twelfth: Peter Capaldi (2013 - 2017)

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Not Even Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Knows Who The Next Doctor Is

Fans are preparing to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, as her run as a Time Lord comes to an end. Whittaker confirmed with the BBC earlier this week that she, as well as Mandip Gill who plays the Doctor's companion Yaz, had wrapped filming on "Doctor Who." More than likely, this final wrapping is in reference to the upcoming season of "Doctor Who: Flux," as well as the series of specials set to debut in 2022, but Whittaker also noted on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show" that she had also filmed her half of the regeneration....
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill Share a Sweet Photo to Commemorate Filming Wrap

It’s official: Jodie Whittaker has completed her time in the TARDIS. Doctor Who’s official Twitter said farewell to the actress and her co-star Mandip Gill with a new photo, confirming that the actresses have officially wrapped filming on the sci-fi giant. It's unclear whether the photo refers to Season 13 itself or the holiday specials that Whittaker's Doctor is planned to return for before her ultimate departure, but the moment is bittersweet nevertheless.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jodie Whittaker reveals surprising reason why she doesn't know who the new Doctor is

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed the surprising reason why she doesn’t know who the new Doctor is and spoke of her emotional goodbye to the show. Talking on the Graham Norton Show, Jodie spoke about her final scenes as the iconic sci-fi character and how the identity of the new Doctor is never revealed during the regeneration scene. Explaining why she doesn't know their identity, the actress also quipped the bosses are "never" going to let her in on the secret! "They are never going to tell me who it is," she began, adding: "We filmed some scenes, but the new Doctor wasn't there."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hartnell
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Pearl Mackie
/Film

Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Wraps Final Episodes, Ending Historic Run

Parting ways is never easy, but saying goodbye is a signature part of the "Doctor Who" experience. While we're still months away from an official farewell to Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, her on-set tenure as the much beloved Time Lord has recently come to an end. Sharing a bittersweet photo on Twitter, the show announced that both Whittaker and her co-star Mandip Gill (who plays companion Yasmin Khan) have shot their final scenes. This marks the end of a historic run for the series, as the first woman to fill the role prepares to say her goodbyes.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Doctor Who: Flux Trailer: Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord Run Reaches Its End

Today, the BBC gave Whovians all over the gift of the trailer for the final full series featuring Jodie Whittaker's run as the thirteenth Doctor, the six-chapter event, "Doctor Who: Flux." It looks like the members of Team Tardis, the Doctor (Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) are setting off for a final series of epic proportions, facing off with their greatest threat yet, the Flux, the big bad boss of the series. But not before bringing some of the greatest threats and arch enemies of the Doctor back into the fold to battle along the way.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Doctor Who' Season 13 Trailer Reveals Guest Actors and Monsters for Jodie Whittaker's Final Season as the Doctor

It's impossible to talk about Doctor Who without discussing the numerous iconic creatures that the titular Doctor has come across in their travels across space and time. With season 13 of the long-running series about to premiere this month, a brand new trailer has shown off a number of new creatures as well as reveals the guest actors that will be making appearances in the upcoming new season.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Names Her Favourite Guest Star

At the Doctor Who: Flux press launch, held just 48 hours before Jodie Whittaker completed her final day’s filming as the Doctor, Whittaker was asked to pick her favourite guest star during her time on the show. After initially protesting the question in mock horror and spreading the love by saying, “There’s too many people that have just been wonderful and a joy,” Whittaker picked a name.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Thirteenth Doctor#Ninth Doctor#Time Doctor#Bbc One#Q A#Sci Fi
Cinema Blend

Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Brings Back Many Familiar Enemies For Jodie Whittaker's Final Season

It’s been over a year and a half since Doctor Who Season 12 wrapped up, and 10 months since we last spent time with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and her cohorts. Well, the wait for a reunion is almost over, as Doctor Who Season 13, a.k.a. Doctor Who: Flux, premieres at the end of the month. The six-episode season marks the beginning of the end for Whittaker’s incarnation of The Doctor, and a new trailer had dropped revealing that she’ll be running into some familiar faces over the course of her next adventure.
TV SERIES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Brings Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and Tenth Doctor David Tennant to Consoles, Out Now

Despite being a massive cultural phenomenon and enormous global property, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen more Doctor Who games come to market. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality takes players on an adventure guided by the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors, featuring actors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker reprising their roles respectively. Originally launched as Doctor Who: The Edge of Time exclusively on VR, The Edge of Reality expands on that original title with new monsters, worlds, and gameplay, and brings it to console players who may not have been able to experience the virtual reality version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Empire

Jodie Whittaker Promises ‘A Massive Arc’ In Doctor Who: Flux – Exclusive Image

Generally, Doctor Who is a none-more monster-of-the-week show. If each series of the long-running BBC sci-fi show since its revival has featured some kind of bigger endgame, the very nature of the time-and-space-hopping alien hero tends to mean each instalment brings its own specific adventure. Even Steven Moffat’s more experimental, overarching-plot-heavy Season 6 had more standalone elements. But not with Jodie Whittaker’s next (and final) series. Her third outing as The Doctor has its own official title – Doctor Who: Flux – and will tell one single story across its six episodes. Even after nearly 60 years, Doctor Who is far from finished with regenerating itself.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Jodie Whittaker admits she considered going back on her Doctor Who exit plan

“Sometimes it was like… ‘Are we sticking to this decision?’" she tells Radio Times Magazine. "There’s part of me that could absolutely say, ‘No, let’s keep going! Let’s go back on it!’ But to give the fans the level that they deserve, there has to be some sacrifice. You have to know when you’ve done it.” ALSO: John Bishop and Mandip Gill may stick around for the next Doctor.
CELEBRITIES
SuperHeroHype

Jodie Whittaker Almost Extended Her Doctor Who Contract Beyond Season 13

Jodie Whittaker Almost Extended Her Doctor Who Contract Beyond Season 13. It’s been three years since Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to headline Doctor Who. But by the time the show wraps season 13, her run as the series’ namesake Time Lord will officially come to an end. Whittaker’s departure has provoked a mixed bag of responses across the show’s obsessive fanbase. However, it turns out tha Whittaker’s Doctor could have stuck around longer than previously expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Doctor Who': Jodie Whittaker Reveals That She Almost Chose to Stay Longer

With the upcoming premiere of Doctor Who: Flux quickly approaching, many fans are mourning the loss of Jodie Whittaker, the actress who brought the Thirteenth Doctor to life and will soon be departing the series after the completion of its thirteenth season. As with the departure of every Doctor, there has been much wailing and gnashing of teeth—and apparently, the decision to leave wasn’t such an easy one for Whittaker to make either.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy