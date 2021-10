Brandi Carlile manifested that she'd perform on Saturday Night Live years ago and on Oct. 23, her wish came true. "How it started vs how it's going," she captioned an Instagram photo of her on the SNL stage from three years ago. "Repost Aug. 21, 2018: On a recent trip to NYC when I was lucky enough to perform on @latenightseth I wandered accidentally into the SNL studio looking for the bathroom! I saw the stage and it took my breath away... I don't know why but I've always seen it as a definitive "ok now you're a rockstar" moment in a person's musical life...I just HAD to grab a pic on the iconic Saturday Night Live stage. ONE DAY we'll get there man! Dreams come true every day."

