CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co’s oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Half of People Who Got Pfizer Have Lower Antibodies—Here's Why

Over the past several months, health experts and officials have analyzed the protection granted by Pfizer's vaccine. Recent research has shown that while Moderna's vaccine remains rather stable over time, the other mRNA vaccine appears to wane in its protection against infection, despite using similar technology. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine diminishes enough to warrant the authorization of booster shots for certain groups of people. Now, new research shows that a much larger group could have lower antibodies from the Pfizer shot.
INDUSTRY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters#Merck Co#The Gates Foundation#Global Health#Indian#Aurobindo Pharma#Cipla Ltd#Emcure Pharmaceuticals#Hetero Labs#Sun Pharmaceuticals#Torrent Pharmaceuticals
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
westwoodhorizon.com

Merck Introduces COVID-19 Treatment Pill

On Friday, October 1st, pharmaceutical company Merck announced molnupiravir, an antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with Covid-19. The pills were developed from the template of an influenza vaccine and are to be taken by patients who test positive for Covid-19. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pill will be the first Covid-19 treatment that won’t have to be administered intravenously through an IV or infusion.
INDUSTRY
WREG

Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Gates Foundation pledges $120M to bring Merck COVID-19 drug to lower-income countries

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said Tuesday it will spend as much as $120 million to speed access to an experimental COVID-19 pill in lower-income countries. If authorized, molnupiravir would be the first oral COVID-19 treatment, a major advance over monoclonal antibodies that are effective but require infusions. For lower-income countries with less developed healthcare infrastructure, a pill to treat COVID-19 could be a boon.
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Merck COVID-19 Pill Sparks Calls for Access for Lower Income Countries

(Reuters) - The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say. For example, only about 5% of Africa’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nbc15.com

Merck antiviral pill could offer treatment for COVID-19 patients

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Drugmaker Merck is currently seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for a new pill it claims can help treat patients with COVID-19. According to Merck’s website, a study of the pill showed it “significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death” in adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
FITCHBURG, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Gates Foundation pledges $120M to get COVID-19 antiviral pill to poor countries

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said Oct. 20 it will commit up to $120 million to boost access for lower income countries to Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir once it is approved. The foundation said the money will also support making generic versions of Merck's drug. "To end this...
CHARITIES
Phramalive.com

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Merck & Co (MRK.N) has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, the U.S. drugmaker and the organization announced on Wednesday. Merck said the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy