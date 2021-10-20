CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Moment two men car-jack jewelry dealer, 67, and steal $1.2million worth of gems from the trunk of his car on Brooklyn street

By David Averre For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

This is the moment two men stole $1.2 million in gems from a jewelry dealer in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon according to the New York Police Department.

The two thieves, whose identities are as yet unknown, approached the 67-year-old male's car around 12:30pm on 47th Street near Molly's Jewelers in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

CCTV footage released by Boro Park Shomrim, a neighborhood watch alliance, shows the two men approaching the car and stepping up to the driver's window.

The thieves can be seen reaching inside the car, before ripping open the driver side door and threatening the elderly jewelry dealer with a gun, forcing him to open his trunk.

They then removed two bags which contained an assortment of jewelry, before haring off on foot along 47th street and getting into a black Ford Taurus, which police said had temporary New Jersey plates.

Investigators believe the price tag for the jewels stolen is close to $1.2 million.

The robbery, which only lasted 30 seconds, took place between 14th and 15th Avenue on 47th Street by Molly's Jewelers, though it is not immediately clear whether the victim worked at the store.

The victim told police that the jewelry itself was owned by a store in Manhattan according to ABC News.

Boro Park Shomrim published a tweet with the CCTV footage, asking witnesses to contact the NYPD 66th Precinct detective squad at 718-851-5603.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMCGb_0cX3VwaN00
The men, who are as yet unidentified, can be seen reaching inside the car, before ripping open the driver side door and physically threatening the elderly jewelry dealer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MP85Y_0cX3VwaN00
Police said the thieves fled the scene on foot before getting into a black sedan (pictured), which they believe had temporary New Jersey plates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScZX7_0cX3VwaN00
The robbery, which only lasted 30 seconds, took place between 14th and 15th Avenue on 47th Street in Brooklyn, close to Molly's Jewelers (pictured), though it is not immediately clear whether the victim worked at the store

Terrified diners at NYC's Philippe Chow restaurant flee as NYPD probe armed gang targeting top-end Manhattan venues after a string of violent jewelry robberies

The NYPD are investigating an armed gang terrorizing Manhattan in a string of jewelry robberies - including a shooting at an Upper East Side restaurant that left terrified diners fleeing after a victim was shot in the leg.

Surveillance footage shows terrified Manhattan diners caught up in the latest brazen robbery, this time at Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side after 10pm on Wednesday when two masked, armed men attempted to rob two men of their Rolex watches.

They stole one man's Rolex watch and shot a 28-year-old man on a first date in the leg when he tried to grab the robber's weapon.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said the police are looking for three suspects who drove away in a Black SUV.

NYPD are still hunting thieves who they say have been responsible for a pair of recent high-end jewelry heists in Manhattan that may be connected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YepRD_0cX3VwaN00
Police said a 28-year-old male, identified as Melchior Cooke was dinning outside Philippe Chow when an armed man stepped up to his table minutes after 10 pm and demanded his watch. He was shot in the leg when he wrestled the gun away from the robber. A 31-year-old man was also approached at the restaurant at the same time and robbed him of his Rolex Stainless Steel Submariner watch

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

