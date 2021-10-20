U.S. Naval base in Maryland on lockdown over bomb threat and active shooter investigation

NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara reports that a fire captain was injured during a fire at 473 North 9th Street Monday. “I am very grateful that the fire captain’s injuries are not serious and that all residents have been safely evacuated,” Director O’Hara said. “I commend the Newark firefighters who worked tirelessly to put this fire under control.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO