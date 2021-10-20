CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Don't show up for work if we can't trust you to be unbiased': Fans slam Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville after he admitted he won't call out his 'mate' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Manchester United's poor form

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Sky Sports viewers have taken aim at Gary Neville on social media after he admitted he won't call out his 'mate' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on TV despite Manchester United's poor run of form.

Neville, along with his Monday Night Football co-pundit Jamie Carragher, are notoriously forthright with their views, and regularly hit out at managers and players who are underperforming.

With United stuck down in sixth and plenty calling for Solskjaer to be sacked, it is perhaps understandable that many would expect Neville to have some harsh words for his former team-mate, but he has openly admitted that he refuses to call him out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ISGa_0cX3Vnt400
Gary Neville has refused to 'call out' his friend and former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbH3t_0cX3Vnt400
Neville and Solskjaer go way back, having played together at Old Trafford for 11 years

Speaking on Monday night, he said: 'I've got Manchester United fans on my social media all of the time saying, "Gary, he's your mate. You won't call him out".

'No, I won't. I won't call Steve Kean out, or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. I'm not going to come on this show 11 years later and ask for a manager to be sacked. It's never going to happen. He's a club legend. He's my team-mate. I actually like him a lot.'

Neville's response infuriated some Twitter users, with one noting: 'Then how are you getting paid for this? Don't show up for work if we can't trust you to be an unbiased pundit.'

Elsewhere, another wrote: 'Lost respect for you Gary. As a MUFC fan, I would have thought your love for MUFC should come before your fear to criticise your mate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONFpi_0cX3Vnt400
Sky subscribers asked the channel to 'address' Neville's refusal to call out the United boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJAzg_0cX3Vnt400
At United, the pair won 12 trophies together, playing under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0ITa_0cX3Vnt400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae5KN_0cX3Vnt400
One Twitter user told Neville 'not to show up for work' if he can't be trusted to be unbiased

One Sky viewer said: 'Yes Gary, but as a Sky subscription payer, I'm contributing to your wages. Do you really think I want a pundit not to talk about the main issue at United because of their relationship with the manager? Kinda makes it pointless.'

Another social media user asked Sky Sports to 'address' Neville's words, writing: 'Your "pundit" just admitted on live TV that he's biased towards a certain club and its personnel.

'As a pundit, his job is to be objective and impart pure and unbiased takes on football. Care to address this?'

At United, Neville and Solskjaer played together for 11 years under the tutelage of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

In that time, they won six Premier League titles, a Champions League and two FA Cups, including the treble in 1998-99.

Meanwhile, in the wake on United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester at the weekend, pressure is continuing to build on Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Speaking about his friend and former team-mate on Monday, Neville added: 'He (Solskjaer) should be under massive pressure with the squad that has been assembled and the fact he's been in the job now for two-and-a-half, three years. 100 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lllvN_0cX3Vnt400
Neville's comments have sparked fury among some football fans, who took aim on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34W6LG_0cX3Vnt400
Pressure is building on Solskjaer with United down in sixth and facing a tough run of matches

'But the club are not going to change him. The club are going to stick with him until the end of the season.

'Manchester United have failed with two previous managers who have been world class. I think they persist until the end of the season.

'If he does win the Europa League and the FA Cup, and they finish in the top four, I would still say that's building a successful team.

'You're up against three of the best teams in the world in Chelsea, City and Liverpool, with three of the best managers. Manchester United changing their manager now doesn't prove anything to me in terms of what could happen.

'I still think they could struggle against those three teams. But the pressure is building, 100 per cent. It should do. They've got to now start to perform, and he's got to get them to perform.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gary Neville insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of work-rate as he calls on boss to find the right 'balance' in his team amid fears Manchester United's start has been 'WORSE than it looks'

Gary Neville believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's weaknesses if Manchester United are to challenge for the title, as the pundit called on the Norwegian to find the right 'balance'. Expectations at United have skyrocketed following the 36-year-old's sensational £19.8million return to Old Trafford this summer,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Gary Neville Points Out Ronaldo-Related Problem In Solskjaer’s Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return at Manchester United has created a problem that must be stopped, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville said. Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United in the final hours of the deadline day of the 2021 summer transfer window. Ronaldo is in his second stint at Old Trafford after first representing the Premier League side between 2003 and 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Steve Kean
Daily Mail

Bristling Gary Neville tears into Manchester United flops - calling them 'appalling', 'baggy', 'BABIES' who 'think they're better than they are' - but insists he will NEVER call for a manager to be sacked after being pressed on Solskjaer's future

Gary Neville has ripped into Manchester United stars, but insisted he will never call for a manager to be sacked when pressed on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future. United lost 4-2 against Leicester in a highly disappointing showing on Saturday, leading to further questions over Solskjaer's management of the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher mocks Sky Sports partner Gary Neville for picking an attacking Manchester United team three weeks before he moaned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't select 'enough workhorses' in the loss at Leicester

Jamie has gleefully taken a pop at his Sky Sports partner Gary Neville for slamming Manchester United's attacking team against Leicester... three weeks after picking his own attacking best Red Devils XI. Neville was merciless in his criticism of United in their 4-2 loss to Leicester on Saturday, a match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United’s $100M Star 'Victim' Of Poor Performances Under Solskjaer: Gary Neville [Watch]

Gary Neville has defended Jadon Sancho, saying the young winger is a "victim" of Manchester United’s recent poor performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Sancho made a sensational move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United at $100 million during the 2021 summer transfer window. Unfortunately, the Englishman has struggled to live up to the price tag as he is yet to be involved in a goal for the Red Devils. In 10 competitive appearances in the 2021-22 campaign, Sancho is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville does NOT think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked imminently as Manchester United manager despite scathing criticism after Leicester defeat... but thinks Antonio Conte or Brendan Rodgers are not good fits to replace the Norwegian

Gary Neville predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked as Manchester United manager amid the Red Devils' poor Premier League form and has asked the club to 'stick to plan'. Solskjaer's United lost 4-2 to Leicester City on Saturday to make it three Premier League games without a win,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Uk#Sky Sports#Arsenal#Mufc
chatsports.com

Gary Neville DOES lay into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff after Manchester United's 'really disturbing' first half capitulation against Liverpool as he warns it puts 'massive pressure' on the Norwegian

Gary Neville has laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United were put to the sword by Liverpool in a first-half shocker saw them go in at half-time 4-0 down. Naby Keita scored after just five minutes for the Reds and it didn't let up from there for the hosts, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (twice) cashing in as the Red Devils made an astonishing capitulation in front of furious fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Man United fans call on Gary Neville to 'stop protecting' old team-mate Solskjaer and are left baffled by his insistence he should stay because 'best manager in the world' Jose flopped at Old Trafford... despite previously being sacked by Chelsea!

As Manchester United fans sift through the ruins of their side's shambolic 5-0 defeat by fierce rivals Liverpool, the scrutiny over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as manager is rapidly intensifying. The number of supporters believing the time is now for a managerial change at Old Trafford has risen after United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Lineker defends Gary Neville over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stance

Gary Lineker has defended Gary Neville’s Manchester United punditry, arguing it is not the place of a pundit to call for a manager to be sacked. Neville, who played with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United for much of his career, has been reluctant to criticise his old friend during his time as manager at Old Trafford, and was again after the Red Devils’ 5-0 loss to Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Gary Neville suggests Man United players have their 'PR and social media teams working' to blame Solskjaer, with stars doubting him over 'not up to scratch' tactics - and fearing he can't win trophies

Gary Neville has accused Manchester United's players of kicking the PR machine into gear in order to shift blame onto beleaguered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool. Scrutiny is rapidly intensifying on Solskjaer's position as manager at Old Trafford after the humbling at the hands of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Don't go for Conte! Gary Neville urges Manchester United not to hire fiery ex-Inter Milan boss because he is 'not the right fit' despite experienced league winner being available to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville insists Antonio Conte is 'not the right fit' for Manchester United as talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future intensifies. The Norwegian endured one of his worst days at Old Trafford as United were soundly beaten 5-0 at home by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday evening. The defeat has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If Pep or Klopp are in charge of this team, the front four would work a lot harder': Peter Crouch says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't want to 'upset' Manchester United stars as he criticises their 'body language'

Peter Crouch has hinted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not getting the most out of his Manchester United side following their comeback victory over Atalanta. United had fallen 2-0 down at home to the Italian side in their Champions League group stage encounter on Wednesday. But a second half comeback...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'draw up four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' with Brendan Rodgers and Ajax's Erik ten Hag joining out-of-work Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte

Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are both in the race to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the club are also reportedly considering Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are in disarray after a 5-0 mauling at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy