UFC fighters who are not double vaccinated told they will be BLOCKED from entering the United States from November 8 after new travel rules from White House

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

UFC fighters outside of the United States will not be able to jet in to fight in America from November 8 unless they are double vaccinated against Covid-19.

The rules are changing and the White House has outlined that any arrivals into the country from that date must have proof of being double jabbed.

Any UFC athletes who for whatever reason decided against taking the vaccine will therefore be blocked from competing in the US.

Dana White may have to consider holding more events outside of the United States

Those fighters have been advised to travel to the US before November 8 and warned that no exceptions will be made for anyone.

The chief business officer of the UFC, Hunter Campbell, issued a memo to fighters, coaches and representatives of the changes.

He wrote: 'Recently the U.S. government announced that beginning on November 8, foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States', as first reported on MMA Junkie.

'Fully vaccinated travelers will also be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding their flight.

'This policy also applies to foreign nationals crossing the land borders with Canada and Mexico or arriving in the United States by passenger ferry. To be clear, this is NOT a UFC policy. UFC is not requiring you to get vaccinated. We are simply communicating the new guidelines recently announced by the U.S. government.

The UFC reminded fighters of the rule change, which will come into effect on November 8
Fighters could jet in before November 8 if they do not want to be double vaccinated

'You should consider your options, such as traveling to the United States before this new U.S. government policy takes effect, or if you choose, make arrangements to take the appropriate vaccination.

'Starting on November 8, in order to be admitted into the United States, all foreign nationals arriving from international destinations must be vaccinated by one of the WHO approved vaccines. Those who are not vaccinated will not be permitted to enter the U.S.'

The majority of the UFC's upcoming events are to be staged in the UFC, with the exception of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

It could therefore be the case that more events are organised in Europe depending on how many fighters will not take the vaccine.

