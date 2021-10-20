CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil falls as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

By Reuters
 8 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 1%, to $84.27 a barrel at...

CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
China submits updated climate pledges to UN ahead of Glasgow talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to fight climate change, a UN registry showed on Thursday, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of key climate talks in Glasgow. The submission documents, published on the website of the UN Framework Convention on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference

WASHINGTON — (AP) — China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow. China, the world's top emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that cause global warming, formally submitted its goals Thursday. The highly-anticipated announcement includes targets previously established in speeches by President Xi Jinping and domestic policy documents.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook: China’s intervention may not be enough

Crude oil price is trading above $85 amid the ongoing energy crisis. China's intervention to control coal prices may not be enough to cool the crunch. Investors will also be keen on this week's US stockpiles data. Crude oil price is trading above $85 amid the ongoing bullish outlook. The...
Reuters

China coking coal futures fluctuate wildly on market intervention fears

(Reuters) - Dalian coking coal and coke futures moved in and out of positive territory on Tuesday, mirroring market unease over regulatory intervention in China to tame surging prices of coal in particular. The most-traded January coking coal on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3.9% before falling...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
