October 27, 2021 STATE OF ILLINOIS ) )SS COUNTY OF DU PAGE ) N O T I C E Pursuant to 765 ILCS 1020/27 and 1020/28 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes, Notice is hereby given that in October 2021, property valued at over $100.00 was found within the Village of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. That, according to said Statute, the finder has delivered same to Glen Ellyn Police Department, Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Unless the lawful owner of said property does hereby claim and identify said property within one year of the date of the last advertisement hereof, the ownership of such property shall rest in the finder, and the court shall enter and order to that effect. JEAN KACZMAREK, COUNTY CLERK Published in Daily Herald Oct 29,Nov 5,12,2021 (4572611 , posted 10/29/2021.

