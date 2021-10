NORTHVALE, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Christian V. Giron (DOB: 7/03/1997; single; warehouse worker) of 21 Harriot Avenue, Harrington Park, New Jersey on charges of murder, weapon possession and hindering his own apprehension. The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton, and the Northvale Police Department under the direction of Chief Howard Ostrow.

NORTHVALE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO