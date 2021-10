NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccines will be an option for children as young as 5 years old after the Center For Disease Control authorizes Pfizer’s shot. And it could be available in North Texas for emergency use in physicians offices, schools and other trusted providers soon. The Texas Department Of State Health Services is holding a news conference on October 25 to lay out its plan. Pfizer said its children’s vaccine is ⅓ of what adults receive and is 90% effective in 5-11 year olds. With school back in session and the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO