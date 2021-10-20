CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall St opens higher on earnings boost; supply chain worries linger

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, helped by strong quarterly updates from companies including Anthem and...

MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
Nasdaq scales record peak ahead of Apple, Amazon results

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq hit a record high on Thursday, led by mega-cap companies Apple, Amazon.com and Tesla, while solid results from Caterpillar and Merck helped investors shrug off signs of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with technology hitting an all-time high and consumer...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat earnings reports

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a fresh batch of upbeat earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.55 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,835.43. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.43 points, or 0.12%, at 4,580.22, while the Nasdaq Composite...
STOCKS
investing.com

Texas Instruments Trades Lower Amidst Supply Chain Worries

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) sold off 6% in early Wednesday trading as markets appear disappointed with the company’s sales numbers and concerned over the outlook. The company reported Q3 earnings of $2.07/share, slightly ahead of estimates for $2.05, with revenue just behind at $4.64B vs. $4.66B. More alarming...
TEXAS STATE
wtvbam.com

Global supply chain logjams, costs in focus as restaurant chains report earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors hope to gauge the impact of the global supply-chain logjam on restaurant expansion plans when McDonald’s Corp, Starbucks Corp and Yum Brands Inc report capital expenditures in their earnings this week. Skyrocketing prices for kitchen equipment – as well as for labor, food and other...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
bizjournals

3M bests Wall Street sales, earnings targets despite supply chain hangups

3M Co. posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results for the third quarter and nudged up its sales outlook for the year, a sign that demand remains strong despite distribution issues that have plagued manufacturers around the globe. MarketWatch has an early take on the numbers from Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M (NYSE:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

