CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Brazil Senate report drops call for homicide charge against Bolsonaro -reports

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian senators investigating Brazil’s handling of COVID-19 have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

If Bolsonaro is potentially guilty of pandemic crimes, is Trump, too?

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may have committed crimes against humanity, among other misdeeds, over the course of...
POTUS
The Independent

Brazilian Senate recommends Bolsonaro face criminal charges over Covid handling

Criminal charges have been recommended against Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro by a Senate committee for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The Senate committee formally approved a report, that marked the culmination of a six-month long investigation into the government’s omissions and commissions during the pandemic, in a seven-to-four vote on Tuesday.The committee comprised 11 members, most of whom do not support Mr Bolsonaro.The 1,300-page report recommended charges against Mr Bolsonaro, two companies and 78 others, including many current and former health administrative employees and politicians, including Mr Bolsonaro’s three sons.The charges include crimes against humanity, charlatanism and inciting crime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS

Facebook and Instagram have removed from their platforms a live broadcast that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro delivered in which he said people in the U.K. who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected. Facebook's press office confirmed in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that the content was removed Sunday night because it violated Facebook policy regarding COVID-19 vaccines. “Our policies don’t allow claims that COVID-19 vaccines kill or seriously harm people,” the statement said. The company didn’t respond to AP questions regarding why three days elapsed before the much-criticized content was removed...
INTERNET
AFP

Brazil plans combative strategy for climate talks

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazil Senate#Brasilia#Reuters#Brazilian
Reuters

Trump Organization hid payments from foreign governments, U.S. House panel alleges

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C., a U.S. congressional committee said on Friday. The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said hotel records raise “troubling” questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andy Sullivan)
POTUS
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Brazil
AFP

US pauses $700 mn in aid to Sudan after military takeover

The United States on Monday suspended $700 million in aid to Sudan after a military takeover and urged the immediate restoration of a civilian government. Under US law, the United States is obliged to end most assistance to nations where the military ousts civilian leaders.
MILITARY
AFP

India's top court orders probe into Pegasus snooping

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an independent investigation into the alleged government use of Pegasus spyware on journalists, opposition politicians and activists with the chief justice calling the implications "Orwellian". More than 1,000 of the numbers were Indian and the Supreme Court order followed petitions from individuals that the chief justice N.V. Ramana said "raise an Orwellian concern". 
INDIA
The Independent

India's top court probes spying charges against government

India’s top court on Wednesday established a committee of experts to look into accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government used Israeli military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists.The Supreme Court order came in response to petitions filed by a group of Indian journalists, rights activists and opposition politicians following an investigation by a global media consortium in July. The committee, headed by a retired judge, is expected to give its findings by year-end.India’s opposition has been demanding an investigation into how the Israeli spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India.Modi’s government has “unequivocally” denied all...
INDIA
AFP

Indigenous Ecuadorans hold day of protest over economic policies

Thousands of Ecuadorans took to the streets throughout the country Tuesday, blocking roads with rocks and burning tires in protests called by indigenous organizations over soaring fuel prices as the country grapples with a state of emergency and battles challenges on multiple fronts. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) called for the disruptions, with some 1,500 people showing up to protest in the capital of Quito, according to police chief Cesar Zapata. "I came for my three children, who have been unemployed since last year. They helped me to eat and we are all suffering, we are desperate," 58-year-old Maria Elena Ponce told AFP. The government had warned it would move to "prevent the closure of roads" to passengers and goods, and police and soldiers were deployed countrywide to monitor protesters.
ECONOMY
AFP

Court rejects Zuma's bid to remove graft prosecutor

A South African court on Tuesday threw out former president Jacob Zuma's bid to remove the chief prosecutor in his long-running corruption trial over a 1990s arms deal. He directed Zuma and his co-accused, French arms firm Thales, back in court on April 11, 2022 for the resumption of the trial involving an arms purchase in 1999, when he was deputy president.
POLITICS
AFP

Mexico president turns fire on top university

First feminists, then the middle class -- now Mexico's largest university is under attack from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who accuses it of aligning itself with "neoliberals" who plundered the nation. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly criticized the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in recent days, saying the prestigious public institution has "moved to the right" and "gentrified." The leftist leader, known for his ability to stir public discussion through his daily news conference, is himself a former student of UNAM, where he studied political science between 1973 and 1976. Lopez Obrador alleges that UNAM managers and academics were "co-opted" and failed to criticize the "neoliberal" economic and political establishment for several decades before he took office.
COLLEGES
AFP

Ghosn aide Kelly seeks acquittal in Tokyo trial

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly said Wednesday he was "not guilty of any crime" as the defence wrapped up its case in Tokyo, where he faces jail over financial misconduct allegations. Japanese prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Kelly, a US citizen and former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn. Kelly, 65, is the only person to stand trial over claims Nissan tried to hide planned payments to auto tycoon Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled Japan hidden in an audio equipment box in December 2019. "I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy, and I am not guilty of any crime," Kelly said in his closing remarks at the Tokyo District Court.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy