CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

JC Post
JC Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times-Herald

Police Report

Hunter Carter, 21, Bicknell, was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,000 bond. Tyler English, 18, Washington, was arrested Saturday by Washington police on a warrant for...
INDIANA STATE
JC Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
KANSAS STATE
22 WSBT

Hartford police warn that someone is leaving counterfeit money on the ground

HARTFORD, Mich. — Hartford police are warning people that counterfeit money is being found on the ground around the community. Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran said her department received several reports over the last week of people finding counterfeit money on sidewalks, in their yards and in other places around the city.
HARTFORD, MI
JC Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Garden City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
KWCH.com

Garden City police warn of counterfeit bills

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police want you to be on the lookout for counterfeit money making the rounds in the area. The police department shared pictures of the fake money on its Facebook page. The $50 is cut incorrectly which police say means it’s probably been cut by hand. The $20 bill found in circulation clearly says “REPLICA” under the serial number in the left-hand corner.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after weapons and counterfeit money are seized by Fontana Police Department

Four suspects were arrested after weapons and counterfeit money were seized by Fontana Police Department personnel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Detectives had been investigating suspects who were meeting people on Offerup throughout Southern California and in Fontana for shoes, jewelry, and electronics, including Playstation 5’s. Once the suspects would meet with the victims, they would produce a weapon, pay with counterfeit currency, or drive off with the property.
FONTANA, CA
KMZU

Counterfeit bills investigated by Sedalia police at 19 businesses

SEDALIA, MO – Police in Sedalia say counterfeit bills circulating in their jurisdiction are passing the marker test at area businesses. In a press release, officers say 19 businesses have encountered suspects attempting to use the bills over the past week. Although some bills, meant to mimic hundred-dollar notes, pass the marker test, an electronic test identifies the fraudulent bill. Watermarks are also absent from the paper.
SEDALIA, MO
JC Post

Update: Police locate Kansas homicide suspect, vehicle

---------- JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Police
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. felon was traveling with pink handgun

RICHARDSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 1a.m. Friday hours, sheriff's deputies in Nebraska arrested 39-year-old Amber Gayer of Topeka, for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Driving Under Suspension. Gayer was booked into the Richardson...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kansas man threatened neighbor with a hammer

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation between two neighbors. Just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 900 block South 4th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During the disturbance a 51 year old man...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

Police find Kansas felon with pickup reported stolen in July

Police arrested a Kansas man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a Salina business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police investigate burglary from fraternity at K-State

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary from a fraternity at Kansas State. University. On Sunday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Denison Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity reported an unknown suspect entered the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man jailed after altercation that sent 2 men to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of north Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers located one man with a single gunshot wound and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: 3 women took $1300 in merchandise from Manhattan business

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ulta Beauty reported three unknown female suspects stole numerous beauty supplies with an estimated total loss of approximately $1,300, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

2 dead after 2 violent accidents in NW Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY—Two people included a northwest Kansas man died in two separate accidents early Sunday in northwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 3a.m. in Ellis County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dalton Charles Hall, 20, Savoy, Illinois, was westbound on 8th Street in Hays at a high rate of speed.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: U.S. Secret Service busts Kan. counterfeiting ring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges including counterfeiting. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 21, the U.S. Secret Service agents, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's deputies and police served a search warrant at at 2001 West Laurel #105 in Independence, Kansas, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade reported Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man wanted for bank robberies captured after Kan. fuel theft

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple crimes including bank robbery. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, a Lyon County resident called in a theft of fuel from Road 110 and South Highway 99, according to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. The suspect’s vehicle was described as...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas couple jailed after chase in stolen vehicle

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy was on active patrol in the city of Pawnee Rock. The deputy observed a 2001 Buick Century commit an alleged traffic infraction and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver attempted to flee from the deputy proceeding west on U.S. 56 into the city of Larned, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy