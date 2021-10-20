Reynolds, LaHue overall Glow Run winners

Carl Whitman, a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason and past district representative for the Valley of George Rogers Clark, speaks about the three men who were newly crowned as 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Masons during a program last month at the Pisgah F&AM Masonic Lodge. They are, from left, Gary Bridgwater, Terry Kehrer and Terry L. Smith. Bridgwater and Smith were crowned in late summer in Cleveland, Ohio, while Kehrer became a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason last year, but due to COVID-19, wasn’t publicly recognized until this year. With them is Richard Milligan, the current George Rogers Clark Valley district representative. Photo by Jo Ann Spieth-Saylor.
