CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Reynolds, LaHue overall Glow Run winners

Corydon Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Reynolds and Marcee LaHue were the overall winners of the Pal Wow Glow Run at Buffalo Trace Park on Sept. 24. Reynolds, top in the male division, finished the course with a time of 26:32.6,...

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lebanon Reporter

Lions announce run/walk winners

The Zionsville Lions Club recently held a Strides Heart for Diabetes 5K/10K walk/run. Overall winners in the 5K run were Alice Rademacher and Zack Birge; overall winners in the 5K walk were Kirstin Collier and Hugh Breen. Overall winners in the 10K run were Emily Hamon of Greenwood and Anthony...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
prepskc.com

And the Winner is?

The votes are in, and the winner of this week’s BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week is Van Horn at University Academy. The game won with 64 percent of the vote winning each school wins $250 for their programs from BeYOUnion.com. Each week six games will be selected as Game of...
SPORTS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Nathan's Miles Glow Fun Run a brilliant success

The inaugural Nathan’s Miles Glow Fun Run drew over 250 runners for a 5K around town and its namesake glow-in-the dark trail on Saturday, according to the family of Nathan Hesson and the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department. “This was hugely successful,” Ashley Hesson said. “We went into planning this...
VINTON, IA
Corydon Democrat

Newly-crowned 33rds

Carl Whitman, a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason and past district representative for the Valley of George Rogers Clark, speaks about the three men who were newly crowned as 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Masons during a program last month at the Pisgah F&AM Masonic Lodge. They are, from left, Gary Bridgwater, Terry Kehrer and Terry L. Smith. Bridgwater and Smith were crowned in late summer in Cleveland, Ohio, while Kehrer became a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason last year, but due to COVID-19, wasn’t publicly recognized until this year. With them is Richard Milligan, the current George Rogers Clark Valley district representative. Photo by Jo Ann Spieth-Saylor.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Reynolds
Person
Matt Russell
Corydon Democrat

Decorated combat veteran claims grand champion title

In the 26-year history of the Harrison County Tae Kwon Do School, many capable practitioners have passed through the ranks. Since the school first opened its doors in 1995, it has never had one of its own reach the status of Grand Champion Black Belt. That changed on Oct. 2.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
InspireMore

12-Yr-Old With Size-18 Feet Finally Has Stylish Shoes Thanks To Kind NBA Players.

Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their own skin, but that became more difficult for 12-year-old Joseph Gamez when he shot up to be 6 feet, 6 inches almost overnight. His biggest problem was finding shoes to fit his size-18 feet. The pairs his mom were able to scrounge up at bargain stores and Amazon were made for older men, making Joseph feel like he stuck out even more.
NBA
columbusnews-report.com

The overall female winner of the Columbus Day 5K

The overall female winner of the Columbus Day 5K was misidentified in Wednesday’s issue. Carina Brown was the top runner with a time of 26:03. Emily Britt was first in the 19 and under age group. We regret the error.
SPORTS
Corydon Democrat

NHCSC agenda full of personnel items

The North Harrison Community School Corp. Board of Trustees approved numerous appointments and resignations or retirements during its meeting Thursday evening. Resigning or retiring were Kyle Eckart, North Harrison High School football assistant coach; Jennifer Schroering, North Harrison Middle School instructional assistant; Devon Smith, North Harrison Elementary School instructional assistant; and Jessica Giles, NHMS cheerleading coach.
WRESTLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

‘Chocolate Lizards’: Rudy Pankow Joins Carrie-Anne Moss, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern & More In Indie Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) will play the lead role in Chocolate Lizards, an indie dramedy based on Cole Thompson’s 1999 novel of the same name, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Julio César Cedillo, as well as Oscar nominees Thomas Haden Church and Bruce Dern, and is currently in production in Texas. The film centers on Erwin Vandeveer (Pankow), a Harvard-educated actor just recently fired from the first real acting job he’s ever had in New Orleans, who hits the road back to Los Angeles, only to have his car break down outside Buffalo Gap, Texas. There, he meets roughneck Merle...
MOVIES
Corydon Democrat

Marching Cougars finish 5th at state

The North Harrison Marching Cougars had not advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association state competition since 2012, with the show “The Grind.” The group came home from the state marching band finals with a ninth-place trophy besting one other band. That concluded a strong ISSMA showing that began...
INDIANA STATE
prepskc.com

And the Winner is...

The votes are in, and the winner of this week’s BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week is Center at Lincoln College Prep. The game won with 37 percent of the vote winning each school wins $250 for their programs from BeYOUnion.com. Each week six games will be selected as Game of...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy