Reynolds, LaHue overall Glow Run winners

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) will play the lead role in Chocolate Lizards, an indie dramedy based on Cole Thompson’s 1999 novel of the same name, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Julio César Cedillo, as well as Oscar nominees Thomas Haden Church and Bruce Dern, and is currently in production in Texas. The film centers on Erwin Vandeveer (Pankow), a Harvard-educated actor just recently fired from the first real acting job he’s ever had in New Orleans, who hits the road back to Los Angeles, only to have his car break down outside Buffalo Gap, Texas. There, he meets roughneck Merle...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO