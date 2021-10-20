CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Up? As Tech Burnout Grows, Lawyers Struggle to Set Boundaries

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 8 days ago

Increasingly, lawyers are relying more on text messaging and videoconferencing platforms to communicate with their clients. But without...

www.law.com

Related
Financial Times

Young lawyers feel most at risk from burnout

Soaring demand for legal services has led to a mental health crisis among lawyers and a boom in wellness schemes offered by law firms. But campaigners say such policies are “sticking plasters” designed to cover a legal sector obsession with “presenteeism” and working long hours. Lawyers are busier than ever,...
HEALTH
TechRepublic

How IT pros can set boundaries and protocols

From managing backups and Linux distributions to troubleshooting hard drive failure and protecting company data, it's easy to see why IT pros are overwhelmed and overworked. IT teams have to be ready for anything when it comes to protecting company data. Hackers are always coming up with new ways to infiltrate systems, encrypt backups and demand a ransom. There are also user problems to deal with on a daily basis, and other mundane problems like hard drive failures. With so many job responsibilities, it's easy to see why IT pros are overwhelmed and overloaded with work.
COMPUTERS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Many Remote Lawyers Struggle to Read Body Language

Remote hearings have given lawyers plenty of headaches since the pandemic started, and inhibiting their ability to read body language is one of the more problematic obstacles, a recent survey shows. However, there are steps lawyers can take to make interpreting nonverbal cues in a virtual setting a bit easier.
TECHNOLOGY
calmsage.com

Guide Me: How To Set Digital Boundaries For Yourself

There is no denying we are all a little dependent on our smartphones! Interestingly, the relationship with our social media is a love/hate one. Especially, in current times when most of us rely on our digital devices, it is important to maintain a healthy relationship with our time spent digitally, with our digital devices.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Tech#Burnout
Silicon Republic

Burnout in tech: How to spot it and how to address it

Hays’ James Milligan discusses what tech employers can do to spot, address and prevent burnout among their employees. Burnout has been a growing challenge in many sectors in recent years, but few more so than the technology industry. And with the added pressure of getting organisations working remotely, it’s perhaps no surprise that things have gotten worse during the Covid-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
Reuters

Clio unveils payments tech for lawyers developed in-house

(Reuters) - Cloud-based legal tech provider Clio has built a new online payments platform to streamline the fee collection process for law firms, the company said on Tuesday. Clio, a Vancouver, Canada-based legal practice management software provider that recently reached "unicorn" status, previously offered a payments option through a partnership with a third party. Clio developed the new system in-house in order to better integrate payments into the company's platform, according to CEO Jack Newton.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Another Am Law 100 Firm Launches DEI Credit for Billable Hours

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild can now earn credit for up to 50 billable hours each fiscal year for engaging in professional development and volunteer programs that “advance diversity, equity and inclusion” in the legal profession. Leaders of the 875-lawyer firm Wednesday said the program is intended to ensure at least...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Law.com

McDermott Puts $10M Into Legal Tech Venture Fund

McDermott Will & Emery announced Wednesday a $10 million investment in a venture capital fund that focuses on legal technology, in a move intended to spur innovation that will advance the interests of the firm’s clients. With its investment in The LegalTech Fund, McDermott joins startup equity platform Carta and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Remote Work Limiting Soft Costs for Many Firms: The Morning Minute

LOSING YOUR EDGE - It’s almost Halloween, so what better time to talk about a looming threat, stalking in the shadows and waiting to descend upon its unsuspecting prey? That’s right: alternative legal service providers. At this point, competition from ALSPs is a little bit like COVID-19: You either view it as a serious threat or you’re crowd-surfing maskless at a Smash Mouth concert. Many law firms still believe they hold key advantages over ALSPs, including the Big Four accounting firms, that continue to make them indispensable. And, so far, in-house counsel largely seem to agree. But not everyone within legal departments are as convinced of law firms’ supremacy. And, as we explore in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, their influence could begin to grow as corporate legal budgets continue to tighten. I’m interested to hear what you think: Are law firms still underestimating the threat of ALSPs, including the Big Four? And do you think legal departments are beginning to waver in their loyalty to traditional outside counsel? Let me know at [email protected].
ECONOMY
Law.com

Legal Tech, ALSPs Won’t Lead to Firm Job Losses—Just Greater Efficiency Demands

The legal services market is growing, but traditional law firms are losing some share of the business, according to a session held during the virtual 2021 Clio Cloud Conference. Still, accelerated use of legal technology and alternative legal service providers doesn’t mark the end of law firms, but instead creates an opportunity for firms to supercharge their capabilities and revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

What's Next: Cryptocurrency Regulation Boom + Malpractice Lawsuit Faults Law Firm Tech Boom + Another Social Media Patent Suit

Welcome‌ ‌back‌ ‌to ‌another‌ ‌edition ‌of‌ ‌‌What’s‌ ‌Next‌, where we bring you the latest on the intersection of law and technology. Here’s what’s on tap today. >>‌ We’re hearing more and more about government regulations of cryptocurrency, from the U.S. Department of Justice’s new enforcement team to a public calling...
LAW
Law.com

Top Google Attorney Catherine Lacavera Departs for Health Care Unicorn Color

Lacavera will join Color as its chief legal officer Nov. 12. She plans to rapidly expand the company’s legal department, which currently has two attorneys. Color develops and provides technology and infrastructure for large-scale health initiatives, including COVID-19 testing. Catherine Lacavera, Google’s vice president of legal who oversaw the tech...
BUSINESS
securityintelligence.com

Facing Tech Burnout? Here’s How Employers Can Help

Cybersecurity demands skill and experience. But it also calls for an engaged, motivated and energetic team. And that’s why tech burnout among staff is not only a mental health problem for the employees, it’s also a cybersecurity vulnerability for their employer. What Is Burnout, Anyway?. The word ‘burnout’ was first...
Law.com

Modern Mentoring: What Mentoring Programs Look Like In a Hybrid Workplace

As more law firms are allowing their employees to work from home, at least part-time, flexibility in the way typical firm programs operate has been an important shift since the beginning of the pandemic. So how does a firm successfully operate a mentorship program remotely? Amy Piccola, hiring partner at Saul, Ewing and Lehr, details her firm’s mentorship program, how she has pivoted with her mentees in the pandemic and the importance of transparency in these relationships. See the full 26-minute video above as well as a breakdown of discussion points below:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Law.com

Law Firms Are Focused on Office Returns and Hybrid Work. They're Missing the Point.

It would be silly to ponder whether shiplap or wallpaper is the better choice for your dining area when your roof has a big hole in it. Many law firms have serious holes to patch, and if they don’t start worrying about the right problems—client service innovation, succession planning, inclusive hiring and generally joining the 21st century—the hours spent debating when and how to reopen the office will be pointless.
LAW

