You Up? As Tech Burnout Grows, Lawyers Struggle to Set Boundaries

LOSING YOUR EDGE - It’s almost Halloween, so what better time to talk about a looming threat, stalking in the shadows and waiting to descend upon its unsuspecting prey? That’s right: alternative legal service providers. At this point, competition from ALSPs is a little bit like COVID-19: You either view it as a serious threat or you’re crowd-surfing maskless at a Smash Mouth concert. Many law firms still believe they hold key advantages over ALSPs, including the Big Four accounting firms, that continue to make them indispensable. And, so far, in-house counsel largely seem to agree. But not everyone within legal departments are as convinced of law firms’ supremacy. And, as we explore in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, their influence could begin to grow as corporate legal budgets continue to tighten. I’m interested to hear what you think: Are law firms still underestimating the threat of ALSPs, including the Big Four? And do you think legal departments are beginning to waver in their loyalty to traditional outside counsel? Let me know at [email protected].

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO