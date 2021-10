By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Pennsylvania has declined significantly in the last few months, according to a new poll from Franklin & Marshall College. In June, Biden’s approval rating among registered voters was around 44% and was 41% back in August. It has dipped down to 32% for the month of October. Voters who are now not in favor of the president cited growing inflation issues, COVID-19, border control and his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan as factors for their disapproval.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO