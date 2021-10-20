CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Preview of My Garden of a Thousand Bees

wgcu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story of surprise and revelation. A wildlife cameraman spends...

video.wgcu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backyard Gardener: Plant bee balm for pollinators

Hello Mid-Ohio Valley farmers and gardeners! These warm, 80 degree F days are still hanging around as we enter mid-October. I have a feeling they are not going to last forever and cool, fall weather will return. The next couple weeks is time to pick all the green tomatoes from...
GARDENING
KDVR.com

Best bee feeder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a beekeeper or bee enthusiast, you may want a bee feeder to keep your colony afloat. These clever devices have various uses to help maintain a healthy and productive hive of bees. If the surrounding natural environment cannot support the bees year-round, it’s crucial to offer them food through a bee feeder. You can fill these containers with many different food resources to keep the bees thriving.
ANIMALS
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

Every year I think, “It would sure be nice to have the lawn come up as the weather warms up”. The problem is when the weather warms up enough for the lawn, you have a period where whatever you h...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Filmmaker Discovers Unique Bee Personalities in His Garden

When the pandemic lockdown started in 2020, wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn found something interesting to do right in his own backyard. He adapted some of his camera equipment to focus on very tiny creatures and then began filming the bees in his small garden in Bristol, England. During the spring...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Coronavirus Pandemic#Wildlife#Species
Sylva Herald

Bumble bees play a vital role in the garden

With cold weather and strong winds becoming a norm in mid to late fall, many insects quickly disappear from our landscapes, preferring instead to shelter underneath leaves, loose bark or inside the hollows of aged trees. This can leave many late-blooming plants in a state of panic as available pollinators...
ANIMALS
wgcu.org

Season of the Osprey from PBS offers a unique look at the incredible raptors found in Southwest Florida

Season of the Osprey from Nature PBS brings viewers into the life of the incredible raptor with a depth and intimacy never before attempted. Following the struggles, failures and triumphs of a single osprey family in Connecticut over the course of a summer, filmmaker Jacob Steinberg achieved unlimited access to an osprey nest and offers a rich look at this unique species known for its life-long partnerships, dynamic social interactions and masterful hunting prowess.
FLORIDA STATE
newsofmillcreek.com

"Gardening is for the Birds," by the Whistling Gardener

This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. As much as I love plants and all of what the act of gardening encompasses, watching my feathered friends fliting about the yard is truly one of the joys and bonuses of laboring in the garden.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Texas Monthly

I Garden. Therefore, I (Learned How to) Preserve My Own Foods.

Earlier this year, our spring tomato plants continued growing toward the heavens until they just collapsed onto themselves. “Finally,” I thought. “They’re done.” But they kept going—out over the huckleberries and bee balm and squashes, and back down toward the earth. They stubbornly produced new flowers and fruits at a rapid pace, and I was too tired and too pregnant to even think about harvesting them. What I did manage to collect I was too nauseated from morning sickness to enjoy, so I considered hauling the crop over to our neighbors. I’ll ask them to make me jars of tomato sauce, I thought, so that I can enjoy them later. It sounds like a big ask, but that’s exactly what they had done the year prior, when my then-fiancé and I invited them to pick from our garden while we were off getting married. We expected them to keep what they gathered for themselves, not to spend hours turning it into a gourmet gift for us. Their sauce was that rare kind of present—as enjoyable as it was thoughtful—that I always aspire to give, even to myself. So this season, before our fall fruits and vegetables mature, I’m learning to make my own canned goods.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cpr.org

Ask a Gardener: how do I prepare my plants for winter?

Fall is here, and winter is not far behind. Your garden might be looking a little bleak right now, but it doesn’t have to stay that way. What can you grow through these colder months and how can you prepare for a heaping harvest next year? Colorado Matters got listener questions and asked farmer and gardening expert Fatuma Emmad, co-founder of FrontLine Farming, for her advice.
DENVER, CO
Seattle Times

Renting bees to farms and gardeners keeps Bothell company buzzing

For just 10 days out of the year, Jim Watts gets a good look at his millions of bees. They arrive to him in Bothell in October in dozens of U.S. Postal Service boxes from all over the country. Growers, from commercial farms to the casual gardener, rent bees from...
BOTHELL, WA
Apartment Therapy

This Handy $13 Amazon Find Makes Carrying My Groceries a Thousand Times Easier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who’s done a fair amount of shopping knows how easily simple errands can become a game of strategy when it’s time to get the bags into the house. I can’t count the number of times I’ve tested my strength by loading my arms with as many grocery bags as possible to get them to my upstairs apartment — the fewer trips back and forth, the better! I’d gotten so used to lugging everything around that I never considered that there might be an easier way. As it turns out, Click & Carry is the solution I didn’t know I needed.
SHOPPING
amtrib.com

GARDENER'S MAILBAG: What is going on with my Nellie R. Stevens?

Dear Neil: I planted this Nellie R. Stevens holly a few months ago. Recently the dark green leaves started turning yellow, then the lower leaves turned dark and died. I put fertilizer on it and the color improved. (See photo.) What is wrong?. I can guarantee you that your plant...
GARDENING
iheartcats.com

You Left Paw Prints On My Heart Garden Stone

After you say goodbye to your cat, you’ll miss seeing their adorable little paw prints. This memorial paw stone can help you cherish lasting memories, even things as simple as their little feet. Your cat will be proud to see memories of their life decorating your garden. Cats leave so...
PETS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy