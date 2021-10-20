CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY novices spend £15,000 transforming £449,000 Edwardian three-bedroom property into a modern family home after learning tips from YouTube videos - and even restore the last owner's rotting HOT TUB

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A couple has revealed how they transformed their rundown three-bedroom property into a dream home using YouTube videos - and even managed to restore a luxury hot tub previous owners had left behind.

Lydia Biersteker, 30, and husband Luke, 25, bought their home in East Sussex for £449,000 in June 2020 and for the last 16 months, they have been slowly transforming it room by room.

In total, the pair have spent around £15,050 so far and kept costs low by doing everything except the driveway and the installation of the parquet flooring themselves, with a little help from their family.

Civil servant and DIY novice Lydia revealed: 'We had absolutely no experience. We've watched lots of YouTube videos, as well as learning the hard way. We also had help from our family when we needed it. We've had lots of fun learning as we go along.'

The 30-year-old was determined to inject character into her new home and restore it's period features which had been removed by previous owners (left, the sitting room before, and right, after) 
Lydia was initially drawn to the house because it had a nice driveway and a large garden - but still felt there was plenty that she and Luke could put their own stamp on (pictured, after the renovation) 
Describing the project as more as a restoration than a renovation, civil servant Lydia and building surveyor Luke wanted their home to be sympathetic to its history 
Civil servant Lydia and building surveyor Luke were determined to add their own twist to their new three bedroom property to make it their dream home 
Explaining her motivation for buying the home, Lydia said: 'I had a few things on my list of what I wanted - a driveway and a big garden. This house has both.

'I also wanted a house with character and period features. I don't like anything built from the 60s onwards as find it lacks character. A Lot of houses built in the 70s were very boxy!

'I saw so much potential in the property and wanted to restore as many original features as possible.'

Describing it more as a restorationthan a renovation, civil servant Lydia and building surveyor Luke wanted to be sympathetic to the history but give it their own twist.

Lydia said she was initially drawn to the exterior of the house and felt there was 'so much potential in the property' which she and Luke could love (left and right, the exterior of the home before the renovation) 
While the previous owners had updated the home with a fresh lick of white paint and new grey carpets, Lydia and Luke wanted to add some character to the property (pictured, the front room before the renovation) 
The couple started their renovation in the master bedroom, removing a built-in wardrobe that was across the alcoves and adding a wardrobe (left, the master bedroom before) 

BREAKDOWN

Master bedroom - £600

Bedroom 2 - £500

Bedroom 3 - £300

Hallway - £1,000

Middle room - £200

Front room - £100

Conservatory - £100

Bathroom 1 - £100

Bathroom 2 - £150

Driveway - £10,500

Hot tub - £1,500

Total - £15,050

They started in the first bedroom, removing a built-in wardrobe that was across the alcoves.

The pair then re-added an old cast iron fireplace they found on eBay, sanded the floorboards, and put a picture rail back in the areas where it had been removed, spending a total of £600.

In the next bedroom, they wallpapered the alcoves, added a new carpet, fixed up more of the picture rail, painted and added new brass sockets, costing around £500.

Similarly in the third bedroom, they wallpapered a section of the sloping roof, fixed the picture rail, freshened up the paint, and changed the sockets, spending around £300.

For the hallway and landing, they installed panelling on the walls up the stairs, sanded back the original spindles, added parquet flooring, and a new stair runner, then decorated and installed more new sockets, spending around £1,000.

In the 'middle room', they salvaged the cast iron fireplace and buffed it with a special black iron paste to restore it, then added William Morris wallpaper, and again reinstated a picture rail and switched the brass sockets, spending around £200.

The two bathrooms had some minor updates, with the couple adding panels and painting the walls upstairs for £100, and in the downstairs bathroom, they painted the existing tiles, added marble transfer on the laminate surfaces, painted the walls, and put some wallpaper up, costing a total of £150.

For some extra storage in the conservatory, they upcycled old scaffold planks to create shelves, then painted and wallpapered the walls, added new lights and two chairs they got from Facebook marketplace. The room cost around £100.

The front room has so far just been decorated and a new ceiling rose installed, for around £100, but they plan to sand the floorboards and install a wood burner soon.

Determined to restore the home to its former glory, Lydia and Luke set about removing anything 'built from the 60s onwards' and re-adding original features (left, wallpapering, and right, adding a fireplace) 
Lydia said she felt the house 'lacked character' before the renovation and quickly set out to restore it to its former glory by stripping the walls and ripping out added features 
The couple kept costs low by doing everything except the driveway and the installation of the parquet flooring themselves, with a little help from their family (left and right) 
Despite taking on much of the project herself, Lydia confessed sanding the wooden flooring in the bedroom was a much bigger job than she expected and 'so dusty' (left before, and right after)
One of their biggest expenses was in the garden as the previous owners had left an old hot tub behind which needed some TLC (pictured left and right)  
One of the largest projects in the renovation was the garden, with the couple removing all the old rotten decking that an old hot tub was sitting on
Civil servant and DIY novice Lydia confessed she 'knew absolutely nothing' about renovation a property before she and her husband began their work  
Lydia and Luke also plan to replace the kitchen next summer but decided to live with the room as it is for a while to get a feel for what will work for them.

One of their biggest expenses was in the garden because the previous owners had left an old hot tub behind which needed some TLC.

She said: 'We removed all the old rotten decking that it was sitting on. We then had a company come and fix the hot tub which required a new jet.

'We had a new paving base put in for it to sit on. Purchased a new lid for it, and re built a wooden frame and panels for the outside.

Meanwhile the upstairs bathroom had very minor updates, with the couple adding panels and painting the walls upstairs for £100 (left and right) 
'My dad then kindly made us a pergola for over the top. We absolutely love the end results!'

While tidying up the garden, they also came across an old well - another quirky surprise from the old property.

At the front of the house, they installed a new driveway with a Victorian-style pathway, which cost £10,500.

Lydia said: 'Sanding the wooden flooring in our bedroom was a much bigger job than we expected and so dusty! I would happily pay a professional when we do the same in the downstairs front room.'

At the front of the house, they installed a new driveway with a Victorian-style pathway, which cost £10,500 (pictured, the couple's work outside the home)  
Meanwhile the civil servant also suggested others 'try and live in the house before making any big changes' to the property to allow yourself to 'get a feel for where you want things'
In the 'middle room', they salvaged the cast iron fireplace and buffed it with a special black iron paste to restore it, then added William Morris wallpaper, and again reinstated a picture rail and switched the brass sockets, spending around £200 (pictured) 
When it comes to advice for others taking on older properties, Lydia advised 'trying to restore as many original features as possible' (pictured, a light fitting in the front room) 

When it comes to advice for others taking on older properties, Lydia added: 'Don't rush and plan really well.

'If you can, try and live in the house before making any big changes so you can get a feel for where you want things.

'If you live in a period property, try and restore as many original features as possible.

'We deliberately wanted to live with the old kitchen for a year before redoing it. We wanted to work out how we used the space, what we liked/didn't like. How we wanted to entertain guests in it, and where things would be best placed.

'For any big projects like this, I'd advise getting it designed properly by someone who knows what they're doing!'

The couple injected character into their home by adding colourful and playful wallpaper and pops of colour throughout the property (pictured left and right) 
They managed to transform the space with clever DIY fixes and shopping for bargains online on websites like Facebook Marketplace (pictured, two chairs Lydia found online) 
Meanwhile after Lydia and Luke fixed their hot tub, Lydia's father kindly made them a pergola to go over the top (pictured left and right) 
