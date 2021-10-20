CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I can hardly believe it': Kylie Minogue shares heartwarming tribute to 'baby sister' Dannii as she celebrates her 50th birthday

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Kylie Minogue dedicated a sweet tribute to her baby sister Dannii in honour of her milestone 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old wished Dannii a happy birthday, alongside a gallery of several throwback photos and videos to Instagram.

The Locomotion singer said she could hardly believe that her sibling was turning the big 5-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMie5_0cX3PgdZ00
Family first! Kylie Minogue shared a sweet tribute to her baby sister Dannii as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday. Pictured together in December 2015

'Happy 50th to my baby sister… oh and, she "just wants to party now" GO FOR IT, LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!! 50. I can hardly believe it. So proud of you,' she wrote.

Her caption was in reference to a video of Dannii saying that she wanted to party as she danced alongside her sister which was also shared in the post.

Another photo saw Kylie and Dannii wearing roller skates seated on a front porch as children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shAsq_0cX3PgdZ00
Celebrations! 'Happy 50th to my baby sister… oh and, she "just wants to party now" GO FOR IT, LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!! 50. I can hardly believe it. So proud of you,' Kylie wrote alongside a photo of Dannii holding up a glass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L33wI_0cX3PgdZ00
Skater girls: Another photo saw Kylie and Dannii wearing roller skates seated on a front porch as children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0dOM_0cX3PgdZ00
Throwback: Another picture saw a much younger Kylie and Dannii smiling cheek to cheek as they enjoyed an outing at a beach

In the photo, Dannii is seen holding what appears to be a toy kitten, while beaming at the camera.

While another picture saw a much younger Kylie and Dannii smiling cheek to cheek as they enjoyed an outing at a beach.

The sisters have always enjoyed a close relationship, with Dannii revealing she's always looked to Kylie for guidance during a 2017 interview with 9Honey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcf2l_0cX3PgdZ00
Hero status: 'My sister's always been incredible,' Dannii told 9Honey in 2017. Pictured together at the ELLE Style Awards in London in February 2010 

'My sister's always been incredible,' Dannii told the publication at the time.

'[She's] always a tower of strength, and very classy with how she handles everything.

'My sister is my go-to for advice. And always when I look at her, she's physically a tiny little thing, and you just think, 'Where does all this strength come from?''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIVlW_0cX3PgdZ00
'[She's] always a tower of strength, and very classy with how she handles everything,' Dannii has said of Kylie. Pictured together at a musical in London in August 2015

