CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah is 'the best striker in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score', claims Arsene Wenger as Liverpool star continues his hot streak with a brace in thrilling win at Atletico Madrid

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Arsene Wenger has called Mohamed Salah as the 'best striker in the world' and credited his 'confidence, creativity and intelligence' for setting him apart from the rest.

The 29-year-old Egyptian forward scored twice more during Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games.

Wenger - who made his assessment of Salah before his record-breaking performance at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - believes the forward developed his skills from playing 'street football'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ4xO_0cX3Pc6f00
Arsene Wenger has referred to Mohamed Salah (above) as the 'best striker in the world' 

The 71-year-old former Arsenal boss says that Salah's background has allowed his to develop an unmatched sense of creativity and confidence.

He credits that as one of the reasons why Salah can dribble past people with ease and 'score goals that nobody else can'.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger said: 'He's top, top class and he's certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score.

'You have to play street football to dribble past people like that in a short space. He's full of confidence and he's creative.

'Overall, I believe as well that he is very intelligent because the sign of players that always improve is the intelligence.'

Salah's performance against Atletico on Tuesday night saw him break Steven Gerrard's record as Liverpool's leading goalscorer in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbmol_0cX3Pc6f00
Wenger credited his 'confidence, creativity and intelligence' for setting him apart from the rest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30y07A_0cX3Pc6f00
Salah scored twice during Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. As a result, he became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games

The former Liverpool captain and club legend scored a total of 30 goals in the European competition, whereas Salah has now scored 31 - despite having only featured 48 times in the competition.

The Egyptian's current form has subsequently captured the attention of many and warranted praise from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp said that Salah was 'the best player in the world' following his stellar performance against Watford in the Premier League last week.

The forward put in a show-stopping performance to help Liverpool win 5-0. He also scored a sensational solo goal in the 54th minute of the game.

Salah collected a pass from Roberto Firmino on the edge of the box and beat Juan Hernandez, Juraj Kucka and Craig Cathcart to find the back of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSjzk_0cX3Pc6f00
Salah broke Gerrard's record as Liverpool's leading goalscorer in the Champions League

Following the game, Klopp said that Salah was on better form than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: 'His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.

'He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best.'

Klopp went on to suggest there is more to come from his Egyptian star. He added: 'Salah is in his age where you can still improve, and he's doing that constantly.

'You saw the first goal that he set up for Sadio today, that is an outstanding pass. He brought that, I don't know, from the summer break. After that, he started doing these kinds of things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rb6y1_0cX3Pc6f00
 Jurgen Klopp said that Salah is' the best player in the world' after his show against Watford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcFng_0cX3Pc6f00
Klopp thinks Salah is currently on better form than both Messi (left) and Ronaldo (right) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxPg7_0cX3Pc6f00

'How I said, we don't have hours and hours and hours to train different things. But the boys improve their game by themselves.

'The consistency he delivers, all this kind of stuff, maybe people just now start seeing it - it was always there. He plays for us for five years now but it's absolutely incredible the way he performs since he's here.

'He's in the top, top five since he is at Liverpool pretty much. And now he is the best in that moment.

'The big thing between Cristiano and Messi was that nobody had a doubt about it for years, but Mo is already on the top level for years as well and there's still a lot to come from him because of his desire. He just wants to perform on a top-class level.'

RECORDS SALAH HAS BROKEN

- Salah scored 32 league goals in 2017-18, beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

- Liverpool's star man also became the first player to outscore three Premier League teams in a league season during the 2017-2018 campaign.

- Salah managed to score 25 left-footed goals in the Premier League in 2017-18. This is the most recorded by any player in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

- Salah also won three Premier League Player of the Month awards in the 2017-18 campaign, which has never been done in a single season.

- The Egyptian forward overtook Didier Drogba for the most goals scored by an African player in a single Premier League season last term.

- He also became the first player to score on the opening day of five consecutive Premier League seasons after finding the back of the net against Norwich City in August 2021.

- Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive games after finding the back of the net against Atletico Madrid.

- His brace against the LaLiga giants also saw him break Steven Gerrard's record as Liverpool's leading goalscorer in the Champions League. He has now scored 31 goals compared to Gerrard's 30.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Arsène Wenger
Person
Craig Cathcart
Person
Juraj Kucka
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah is 'the best in the world' hails Steve McManaman after Liverpool star's spectacular goal against Watford - as Joe Cole compares Egyptian forward's individual brilliance to Brazil legend Ronaldinho

Mohamed Salah has been hailed as the 'best in the world at the moment' by Steve McManaman after a virtuoso performance in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford. The Reds thrashed Claudio Ranieri's side 5-0 in the Italian's first game at Vicarage Road, with Salah recording an incredible solo goal and an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah hits wonder goal as five-star Liverpool demolish Watford

Claudio Ranieri may be much-loved for his unshakable optimism, but even he will fail to glean any positives from the carcass of this wretched return to English football. The Italian was a helpless bystander as he watched his new Watford side ravaged, ruthlessly and resoundingly, by Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday, and the eventual scoreline of 5-0 was if anything lenient.There can be few sweeping conclusions in such early stages of Ranieri’s tenure, but there should be no pretences either. This was a desperate display from Watford, who were dominated throughout and booed off at half-time. Not so much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Egyptian#Arsenal#Beinsports En#Bein Sports#The Champions League#European
SB Nation

Arsene Wegner Calls Mohamed Salah “Best Striker In The World”

His tenure at Arsenal may have ended with a whimper instead of a bang, but Arsene Wegner is still one of the most astute footballing minds out there. He’s nicknamed Le Professeur for a reason, and not just because he looks great in glasses and sweaters. Since his retirement, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Mohamed Salah: How he became the world's best footballer

Place the ideal player in the perfect environment, working under an exceptional coach, and you facilitate the extraordinary rise of Mohamed Salah into a footballing tour de force – and arguably the world's best player. Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017 with plenty to prove after a brief and unhappy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah: We know we can win something this season

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah feels they're capable of winning something this season. Salah is concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp 's side keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table, after an unbeaten start to the season. "I'm happy as long as the team keep winning,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
chatsports.com

Antoine Griezmann receives his first Champions League red card for high foot on Roberto Firmino... after Atletico Madrid forward had scored twice to bring his side level against Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann went from Atletico Madrid hero to zero after receiving a straight red card against Liverpool for a high foot on Roberto Firmino. The 30-year-old had scored twice for Diego Simeone's men to bring them back on level terms after Liverpool's early blitz at the Wanda Metropolitano. But after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool result: Mohamed Salah sets another record as Reds hold on for victory

Mohamed Salah set yet another goalscoring record as Liverpool recovered from squandering a two-goal lead to beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-2 on a wild Champions League night in the Wanda Metropolitano.Salah became the first man in the club’s history to score in nine successive matches with the first and last goals of a thoroughly-absorbing and occasionally crazy game.In between a superb Naby Keita volley had given the visitors an early 2-0 lead only for Antoine Griezmann to strike twice before being sent off with 38 minutes remaining.Salah thought he had had the final decisive say, slotting a penalty at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I would love to stay until the last day of my football career': Mohamed Salah admits he WILL commit the rest of his playing days to Liverpool as FSG owners continue to mull over new contract

Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay with Liverpool for the rest of his playing career. The 29-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool are anxious to finalise negotiations over a new long-term contract. "It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Watford vs Liverpool final score: Salah inspires five-star Reds

Watford vs Liverpool ended in a mauling, as Roberto Firmino scored a hat trick and Mohamed Salah starred for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 5-0 win. Claudio Ranieri got off to a torrid start as Watford manager, as Sadio Mane gave Liverpool an early lead, Mohamed Salah scored another sensational goal and Roberto Firmino finished off three fine Liverpool attacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wenger: Liverpool striker Salah now best in the world

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has declared Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world. The 29-year-old Egyptian forward scored twice more during Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Mohamed Salah scores winner in thriller

Liverpool secured an impressive win away to 10-man Atletico Madrid in a five-goal thriller in the Champions League to continue their 100 per cent start in Group B. The Reds made a dream start and went two goals up inside 13 minutes thanks to Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike and Naby Keita’s volley from outside of the box. But Antoine Griezmann pulled one back from close range following a corner and then scored his second when he beat Virgil van Dijk to the ball and finished past Alisson, as Atletico went into the break level at the end of a thrilling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann hires ex-Man United striker Terry Gibson to give his By&For player agency a foothold in the Premier League as Atletico Madrid forward steps up plans to represent stars once he retires

Antoine Griezmann has stepped up post-career plans to become a top agent after his company appointed former Manchester United striker Terry Gibson to give them a foothold in the Premier League. The Atletico Madrid forward, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, will take a back seat while his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy