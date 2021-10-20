CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronaut Scott Kelly talks space tourism

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Expo 2020 Dubai, CNN's Scott McLean...

Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Spaceflight Now

German astronaut to become 600th person to fly into space

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla...
WESH

Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Crew-3 astronauts have landed on our Space Coast. It's an official NASA mission in partnership with SpaceX. The four astronauts landed at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday afternoon to gear up for the launch. Raja Chari is the mission commander, Tom Marshborn is the pilot, and there are two mission specialists: Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.
news4sanantonio.com

Jeff Bezos wants to build a tourism space station

Jeff Bezos wants to build a commercial space station that's nearly as big as the International Space Station!. Blue Origin, the rocket and space tourism company founded by Bezos, is proposing a massive new commercial space station called Orbital Reef. It could be used to host science experiments, vacation getaways,...
The Independent

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters...
KHOU

Space junk a growing concern for NASA astronauts

HOUSTON — A new team of NASA astronauts will be blasting off to the International Space Station on Oct. 31. That launch caps off an exciting month for space exploration. However, as the interest in space is reaching new heights there's a growing concern of what lies ahead. "It's a...
Aviation Week

Russian Space Tourism Effort To Pause In 2022

MOSCOW—The successful mission of a Russian movie crew to the International Space Station (ISS) Oct. 5-16 suggests the state space corporation Roscosmos is poised to resume a space tourism program. But despite the busy delivery schedule at the end of 2021, new space travelers are likely to fly... Subscription Required.
Scientific American

Disabled Astronauts Blaze New Space Trails

Mona Minkara is a bioengineer at Northeastern University, where she leads a laboratory focused on applying computational modeling to pulmonary research. She is also one of the only blind faculty members in her field. Recently, Minkara embarked on a different kind of experiment. She and 11 other individuals who have mobility, vision or hearing disabilities traveled on a parabolic flight with the Zero Gravity Corporation. The mission—which allowed participants to feel weightless but did not actually reach space—was organized by AstroAccess, an initiative dedicated to “advancing disability inclusion in space.”
cheddar.com

'World View' Enters The Space Tourism Sector

Ryan Hartman, president and CEO of stratospheric ballooning company World View, has officially entered the race to space. Hartman joins Cheddar News to discuss his company's space tourism endeavor as it gears up to take passengers to the edge of space.
UPI News

Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains

Prolonged stays in space appear to damage astronauts' brains, a small, new study suggests. The researchers studied five Russian cosmonauts, mean age 49, who stayed on the International Space Station for an average of 5.5 months. Blood samples were taken from the cosmonauts 20 days before their departure to the...
Outsider.com

The Blue Origin Astronaut Village Is Texas-Meets-Space-Age Luxury

Blue Origin offers anyone with the money the ability to see the Earth from space. But the views from the company’s astronaut village are pretty amazing as well. Ahead of the company’s most recent launch, which shot 90-year-old William Shatner 63-miles above the planet, Blue Origin showed off its accommodations for the new astronauts. The company launches its rockets from West Texas. The company’s camp is only a few miles away from the launchpad.
NASA

SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts Enter Quarantine for Mission to Space Station

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, entered their official quarantine period beginning Saturday, Oct. 16, in preparation for their flight to the International Space Station on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission. They will lift off at 2:43 a.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 30, aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance, atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
