Opportunity Closes This Sunday, October 24 for Millions in Relief Money for Utility Customers. Vermont Business Magazine Green Mountain Power (GMP) is urging customers to apply today for pandemic relief grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service, as the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP II) is set to close on Oct. 24. Millions of dollars have been set aside by lawmakers to assist utility customers with overdue balances due to the pandemic, but this program is set to close by the end of the weekend. Residential customers can qualify for up to $10,000 and farms and businesses can qualify for up to $50,000 in relief for arrearages since March 2020. They can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills.

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO