France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. says a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing licenses appears to breach international law. The government is vowing to retaliate if Paris goes through with the move. France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. that licenses more French boats to fish in British territorial waters. Britain said “France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner.” It said there would be "an appropriate and calibrated response” if France went through with blocking British boats.
A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have had their first conversation since Australia pulled out of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with France. Macron's office said Thursday that Macron said it's up to Morrison’s government to repair the damaged relationship between their countries. Australia last month canceled a contract to buy French submarines and agreed to acquire American nuclear-powered vessels as part of an Indo-Pacific security pact with the United States and Britain. France recalled two ambassadors over the lost deal. The French leader's office says Australia needs to come up with “tangible actions that embody the political will of Australia’s highest authorities to redefine the basis of our bilateral relationship."
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem contagion as daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. It has brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 235,057, the highest in Europe. The confirmed daily infections surged to 40,096 Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. To contain the spread, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and some introduced the measure earlier this week.
MOSCOW (AP) — European gas prices have dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. During a call with officials late Wednesday, Putin told the head of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, to start pumping gas into the company’s storage facilities in Austria and Germany after it fills domestic depots by Nov. 8. The Russian leader’s direction immediately drove European gas prices down on Thursday. Europe’s gas prices soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks.The 27-country European Union depends on Russia for more than 40% of its gas imports.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is facing the highest inflation in more than a decade and slowing business activity as it decides on monetary policy for the 19 countries using the euro. The bank's governing council meets Thursday with no changes expected in interest rates or stimulus programs aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But markets will want to hear what President Christine Lagarde has to say about the recent burst of inflation. So far, she views the higher prices as temporary. The bank is pumping 1.85 trillion euros into the economy through at least March.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country “must be prepared for a bigger wave” as Norway has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections. In northern Norway, the Arctic city of Tromsoe on Thursday was reporting its highest number of new daily infections in the pandemic. It was recommending that residents use face masks, social distancing and work from home. Across the Baltic Sea, Estonia decided Thursday not to issue new drastic measures on top of the ones that took effect Monday but extended requirements to use masks in public places. In Latvia, the country is in a monthlong lockdown due to its worsening coronavirus situation and low vaccine uptake.
The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
COP26 , shorthand for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is in many ways as wonky as it sounds. For two weeks in early November, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow to debate the granular details of how best to put the world on a path to tackle climate change, hashing out everything from carbon markets to transparency mechanisms.
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A company in the United Arab Emirates hopes to sell its electric pod transit system that it now tests in Sharjah. However, the firm uSky has ties back to a Belarusian investment company called SkyWay that has seen multiple nations in Europe and elsewhere issue warnings to investors that they “may be involved in a scam.” Proposals to deploy the technology have been examined and abandoned in several nations as well. A Dubai-based public relations firm later denied any connection between creator Anatoli Unitsky and Skyway. However, Unitsky himself called Skyway “my fans" and wore a pin with their logo while talking to journalists Thursday.
It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolveUK Government...
France and Spain's calls for a radical overhaul of the bloc's energy policy have been shot down as the European Union squabbles over how best to take on Russia over a growing gas crisis. Nine EU nations torpedoed a Franco-Spanish push for a dramatic overhaul of the electricity market on...
The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda.
US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link.
Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union.
But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
