Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

A graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Saturday extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, a source in his legal team told AFP. Alex Saab "is in the plane and he is coming to the US," the source said. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the United States of running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. They are alleged to have moved some $350 million out of Venezuela into accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO