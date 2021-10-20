CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Carolina at Montreal, 7...

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar, from Jenner & Block released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes ranked 31st by ESPN in 1st power rankings

It’s going to be a transition year for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021-22 season. There’s practically no choice for it not to be after the offseason they had. Arizona lost both of its top goalies in Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, defenseman and captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Conor Garland and top-four defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson and Alex Goligoski.
NHL
USA Today

Quenneville's meeting with Bettman may decide Florida fate

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville remained in place as coach of the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, one day before he travels to New York for a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that will likely determine if he can keep his job. Meanwhile, the player who said he was...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

‘Don’t hit the panic button now’: Chicago Blackhawks players say the season isn’t slipping away despite an 0-5-1 record — the worst start in the NHL

Kirby Dach holds on to the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues for inspiration as the Chicago Blackhawks try to keep pressing on after an 0-5-1 start. The Blues started 7-10-3 that season, losing five of six games during one stretch in November. They went on an 11-game winning streak in February, finished third in the Central Division to qualify for the playoffs and won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL

