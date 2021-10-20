The Braves and Phillies: A tale of two trade deadlines

Alex Anthopoulos brought Braves fans their 4th straight NL East title with hopefully more to come as the Braves are currently up 3-1 on the Dodgers with their ace Max Fried toeing the rubber tonight. We all know the deadline story. Anthopoulos went out and bought a brand new outfield, acquiring Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, and Eddie Rosario. When looking at the nightly box scores since their acquisitions, you’d be hard-pressed to find a game where at least one of those four didn’t make a significant contribution. And now that we’re into the postseason, all four have contributed to get the Braves where they currently stand, especially Eddie Rosario, who’s turned into the talk of baseball with an insane .583 batting average in the NLCS. Anthopoulos stated several times that he never had intentions of selling. He knew there was a lot of luck that wasn’t going the team’s way. With a run differential that was near the top in the NL, Anthopoulos was aware that the biggest weakness in the Braves lineup was the same weakness that was present on day 1: depth. He solved that. Today’s piece, “Alex Anthopoulos, a Tale of Thirds” will look at the philosophy that Alex abides by and how it helped the team win the NL East and more.

