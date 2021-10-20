CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AkzoNobel Delivers 6% Revenue Growth in Q3

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
 8 days ago

Akzo Nobel N.V. has published results for third quarter 2021. Highlights for Q3 2021 include:. Pricing up 9% compared with Q3 2020. Revenue 6% higher (up 5% from Q3 2019, in constant currencies) Raw material and other variable costs increased $323 million compared with Q3 2020. Adjusted operating income...

The Motley Fool

Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

Lucid Group has lined up a big event to deliver its first electric sedans. Meanwhile, its CEO reveals Lucid's second-largest market's name and his future plans. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has become unstoppable: The electric vehicle stock soared again today, jumping an eye-popping 45% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Just when...
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
Orange County Business Journal

MaxLinear Reports Q3 Revenue Spike

Chipmaker MaxLinear Inc., which has a key hub in Irvine, reported record net revenue of $229.8 million in the third quarter, up 47% year-over-year and above analyst estimates. The shares rose 6.9% in after-hours trading. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30 were 75 cents, compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Spotify Reports In-Line Q3 User Growth to Hit 381 Million, Ad Revenue Jumps 75% With Growing Podcast Slate

Spotify posted double-digit gains for overall monthly users and paid subscribers for the third quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, while its advertising revenue — fueled by its growing podcast slate — outperformed with with a 75% year-over-year increase. The company’s total monthly active users grew 19% year over year, to 381 million in Q3 (up from 365 million). Spotify Premium subscribers also climbed 19% to 172 million in the quarter, at the midpoint of the guidance range. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Shares of Spotify were up 6.7% in pre-market trading on the earnings news. “We had...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL

