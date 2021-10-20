CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Wonder Years announce Holiday shows

Punknews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop-punk band The Wonder Years have announced a string...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce Quebec shows

A Wilhelm Scream is heading to Quebec, Canada for two dates in February 2022. Tickets to these two dates will be on sale this Friday. The band released Partycrasher in 2013. See below to see the announcement.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Strokes Announce New Years Eve Show At Barclays Center

Last night, much of your Stereogum staff saw the Strokes close out Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival with a set that, according to our own Chris DeVille, was “sloppy but transcendent.” “Sloppy but transcendent” also describes a sort of best-case scenario for a night out on New Years Eve, so it’s nice to report that the Strokes will play a New Year’s Eve show in their New York hometown.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces First Shows In Almost Four Years

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will play a pair of shows at Brooklyn Made in New York at the end of March. The Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit announced the dates in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "THE BEGINNING! For our first shows in almost FOUR YEARS we are going back to where it all started…NEW YORK!!! We are playing a few intimate warmup shows at the brand new venue Brooklyn Made in March, tickets on sale FRIDAY! #deathbyrockandrolltour2022".
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Legions of Metal Festival announces dates for 2022 Edition

Legions of Metal Festival will return to Reggies Rock Club in Chicago next year. The rescheduled dates are May 13th and May 14th. The Rods will headline the festival on Friday with Fifth Angel headlining on Saturday. Other confirmed acts include The Lord Weird Slough Feg, Vain, Silver Talon, and recently added Antichrist. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Pop Punk#Sister Cities
Punknews.org

Gilt announce EP, release video

Florida based post-hardcore band Gilt have announced that they will be releasing a new EP In Windows, Through Mirrors. The EP is the first with drummer Ash Stixx on lead vocals and features two reworked songs from their 2020 album Ignore What's Missing and one new song. The EP will be out digitally November 11 and physical copies will be available through Knifepunch Records and Hunkofplastic Records. The band have released a video for "In Windows". The video was shot by Cole Kubizne and edited by Tyler Fieldhouse. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Twilight Force Announce Winter Wonder Tour

Twilight Force have announced that they will be returning to the road early in 2023 for their Winter Wonder Tour to promote their latest album "Dawn Of The Dragonstar". The trek will include 20 stops across Europe, including 3 shows in the UK, and will be kicking off on January 20th in Copenhagen at Templet, and will conclude on February 11th in Berlin.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Poison The Well announce first Northeast shows in 5 years

Poison The Well began making a live comeback right before the pandemic hit, and they recently resumed it at Psycho Las Vegas. They're set to play Every Time I Die's 'Tid The Season holiday shows in December, and they just announced three Northeast headlining shows happening before that. They'll play...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

DFMK cancel FEST performance

"We are sad to announce that unfortunately we have to cancel our participation in FEST 19, we had a mishap with our passports and we will not be able to fly. We are going to miss all our friends and all the bands that were going to share the stage with and a big thanks to Tony and to Boca Fiesta for considering us. This time it was going to be our fifth participation in this festival, but hopefully for next year we will be back in Floridian lands. This is just a small setback, but we have several things cooking, so see you in 2022. PEACE"
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Forever Unclean announce LP

Danish punks Forever Unclean announced they will be releasing their new LP titled Best later this year through Disconnect Disconnect Records, Nasty Cut Records and Hidden Home Records. The release will feature 11 new tracks, including the most recent single they released "Woods".
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

American Nightmare announce East Coast and West Coast tour

Hardcore legends American Nightmare have announced a string of East Coast and West Coast tour dates for early 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Background Music. Tickets for these shows are already on sale. see below to view the dates.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years announces new solo album ‘Other People’s Lives’ with heartrending new single “Flight No. 5”

Over the past year and a half, joy has become a weird thing to talk about. Navigating the world amidst a pandemic, usually, it’s anxiety or fear that gets brought up, but Dan Campbell has chosen to focus on love. The lead singer of The Wonder Years announced today that he will release his first record under his own name, Other People’s Lives, out on November 19 via Loneliest Place On Earth.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Sleep Announce April Shows

Sleep have a trio of shows booked for April, just in time for 4/20. Superwolves (Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy) will open those dates, tickets for which will go on sale this Friday, October 29th at 09:00am PDT. 04/18 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom. 04/19 Colorado Springs, CO –...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Punknews.org

Superheaven announce a UK show

Superheaven is coming out of their hiatus to play a few shows summer 2022. They have already been announced to play the 2022 edition of Manchester, UK's Outbreak Fest. They additionally added one date in London the day after the festival. See below for more information on the event.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell has a new solo album on the way

The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell has announced details of a new solo album. The first released under his own name, 'Other People's Lives' is set to arrive on 19th November via Loneliest Place On Earth and Miscellaneous Recordings. Made up of songs that he wrote for others over the last...
MUSIC
southeastexaminer.com

Stark Street Studio Holiday Show

Stark Street Studio at 2809 SE Stark St. is the oldest ceramic studio in Portland, open for 38 years and counting! The 10 artists working in clay there invite you to visit their Annual Holiday Show and Sale in this safe, art-filled studio. There are friendly faces and a variety...
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Temptations Mark 60th Anniversary with Release of New Single with Smokey Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CA – This year marks the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Temptations, the legendary, Grammy Award-Winning group known as the “No. 1 R&B Artists of All Time” (Billboard). And releasing today is their brand-new single, “Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No,” a duet between the group and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy