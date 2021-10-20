CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Ulsan win thriller to reach all-Korean Asian Champions League semi

Jeonju (South Korea) (AFP) – Title-holders Ulsan Hyundai will play fellow South Korean side Pohang Steelers in Wednesday’s semi-finals as they close in on an unprecedented third AFC Champions League crown. Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong hit a cracker in extra time as Ulsan squeezed past another Korean team, Jeonbuk Motors, 3-2...
SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival. Knockout ties in the tournament...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Tennis-Norrie beats Dimitrov to reach Indian Wells final

(Reuters) – Cameron Norrie produced a dominant performance to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the final at Indian Wells, which will be the Briton’s sixth showpiece match of the year as his breakout season continues. Norrie raced out to a 4-0 lead and wrapped up...
TENNIS
ESPN

As Pohang Steelers continue underdog story, a fourth Asian crown could be their greatest yet

History will be made in this year's AFC Champions League with the competition certain to crown record four-time champions of Asia. After Al Hilal advanced into next month's final on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph over fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr, South Korea's Pohang Steelers followed suit on Wednesday evening as they beat 2020 winners and compatriots Ulsan Hyundai 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeonju World Cup Stadium#Ulsan#Asian Cl#Ap#Hyundai#South Korean#Dutch
primenewsghana.com

CAF CL: Hearts of Oak rewarded with GHc10K after beating WAC

The Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited the producers of Happy Man Bitters, Emmanuel Borketey Bortey made a donation of GHc10,000 to Hearts of Oak following their win over WAC. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey who was impressed with the Phobians performance reward the team for their effort. Isaac Mensah's first-half strike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sacramento Bee

Salzburg beats Wolfsburg to extend group lead in CL

Salzburg's young squad took a big step closer to reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Noah Okafor scored twice after 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi netted early to put the Austrian team on course for victory as it bids to reach the knockout round for the first time.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie beats Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to reach semi-finals

Britain's Cameron Norrie beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters. The 26-year-old left-hander had never previously reached the last eight of a Masters 1000 tournament before Thursday's match. Norrie will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Hubert Hurkacz in the last four.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Lukaku, Werner injured as Chelsea beats Malmo 4-0 in CL

LONDON (AP) — Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner marred Chelsea's impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lukaku appeared to hurt his right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute, adding to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute. The Belgium international initially tried to play on but before long was signaling to be substituted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ella Toone hat-trick spurs England to 10-0 victory over Latvia

Ella Toone fired a hat-trick as England maintained their march towards the 2023 World Cup finals by thrashing Latvia 10-0 in Liepaja.Manchester United forward Toone put England 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at the Daugava Stadium and added her third and the Lionesses’ sixth before being replaced midway through the second half.Ellen White became the joint-second highest England goalscorer of all time alongside Kerry Davis on 44 – in her 99th appearance – when putting the visitors 3-0 up in the 25th minute before Millie Bright made it 4-0 at half time.Beth Mead joined in the goal fest after the...
WORLD
goal.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Late penalty sinks India against UAE

After yesterday's results all four teams of Group E are tied at three points... India U-23 suffered a 1-0 defeat to UAE U-23 in their second Group E match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Fujairah Club Stadium in Fujairah. In a match where chances were hard to come by, the victors were fortunate to get a penalty in the 80th minute which was duly converted by Abdullah Idrees.
SPORTS
wsau.com

Tennis-Clinical Raducanu beats Bogdan to reach Transylvania Open quarter-finals

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased into the Transylvania Open quarter-finals with a controlled 6-3 6-4 win over home favourite Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday. Raducanu followed up her maiden WTA Tour win over Polona Hercog — a battling three-set victory on Tuesday — with...
TENNIS
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Koeman gone, Barcelona shops for coach with Xavi as favorite

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is looking for a new coach after Ronald Koeman suffered one too many painful losses. Former midfielder Xavi Hernández appears to be the leading candidate. But Xavi would have to free himself from his job coaching Qatari club Al Sadd. A short-term solution could be for Barcelona to promote either reserve team coach Sergi Barjuán or Albert Capellas, director of its youth teams, to lead the squad for Saturday’s Spanish league match against Alavés. Koeman had survived defeats to major rivals like Real Madrid thanks to the argument that Barcelona can't complete with Europe’s elite due its financial troubles. Koeman’s credit ran out after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

Hamid secures 8th clean sheet, DC United beats New York 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored in the ninth minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. D.C. United snapped a four-match winless streak. New York had its eight-game undefeated streak come to an end. Nigel Robertha got past the defense along the right side and sent it across the goal to find Paredes unmarked at the back post for a shot into an open net. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy