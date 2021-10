New iPhone season is upon us, and that means it's time to figure out what to do with your existing phone. Whether you're upgrading to a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro or waiting for a good price drop on the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), the phone in your hand can be sold to help make that new iPhone that much more affordable. But with so many places out there accepting trade-ins or allowing you to list your phone for sale, it can be difficult to find the right option for you.

