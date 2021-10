Next up in our Magnetic Mix series is Kraak & Smaak. The funky Dutch trio has been for years one of the most consistent disco and house production teams with a slew of remixes, singles and albums under their name. Nearly two decades into their career, they continue putting out new music like it is year one. They have released six albums to date, the most recent being 2019’s Pleasure Centre, while also doing remixes for the likes of Junkie XL, Maxwell, Moby and others. They are embarking on a live tour of North America in November and December that will kick off is LA on November 18 and hit cities like Denver, Montreal, Austin and Brooklyn.

