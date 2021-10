Throughout the '80s, the world of horror was dominated by slasher films, most of which featured a masked murderer wreaking havoc on suburban coeds, resulting in a handful of standout films but mostly countless forgettable and formulaic experiences. With 1996's Scream, writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven aimed to stand out from the crowd by delivering a story featuring characters who were obsessed with slashers, using what they've learned to not only commit crimes but also avoid being victims. Randy Meeks specifically, played by Jamie Kennedy, helped lay down the rules of who would survive and who would be doomed in the narrative, based on the established conditions from iconic slashers. Scream is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4K.

