Harrison Ford is back in the hat, as the actor has been spotted alongside co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonia Banderas filming for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5.Production on the sequel is currently underway in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, with Ford, Waller-Bridge and Banderas spotted in costume. The biggest reveal from set recently though has to be the introduction of time travel, with Harrison Ford strapped into a parachute belt alongside Roman gladiators. What exactly is happening here? Take a look at the most recent and intriguing images, which have fans asking quite a few questions.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO