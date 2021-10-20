CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariska Hargitay Hits Huge 'Law & Order: SVU' Milestone

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariska Hargitay is celebrating a major Law & Order: Special Victims Unit milestone. After first appearing on screen as Det. Olivia Benson in 1999, Hargitay is set to mark the show's 500th episode, and her 500th Law& Order: SVU credit, during the upcoming Thursday, Oct. 21 episode — a major moment...

Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' 500th Episode Teaser Confirms Return of Another Long-Departed Star

The special 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is going to be a homecoming packed with returning stars to congratulate Capt. Olivia Benson. The teaser that aired after this week's SVU episode confirmed that Capt. Donald Cragen will make his first appearance on the show since 2015. Law & Order creator Dick Wolf previously announced that Danny Pino would also appear.
Person
Ice T
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Dann Florek
Person
Danny Pino
Distractify

Will 'Law & Order: SVU' Audiences See More of Tamara Tunie on Season 23?

A beloved Law & Order: SVU alum is returning to NBC’s hit crime drama. Tamara Tunie, who is known as medical examiner Melinda Warner, will make a special return for the 500th episode, which also includes some other familiar faces. Initially, the actress started her career in the Dick Wolf universe when she made an appearance on Season 7, Episode 7 of the original Law & Order as Caroline Bennett.
Outsider.com

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ 500th Episode Party Looked Like an Absolute Blast

What’s the best way to celebrate the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU?. We’ll go with traditional. Cake and cupcakes pair nicely with most anything. The Law & Order: SVU social media team posted a photo of Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi). The two stars are standing behind the carb table, the one stacked with a three deck cake and lots of cupcakes. Hargitay also is holding up a dark gray t-shirt. It features the shows tag line “These are their stories” emblazoned over the No. 500.
TVLine

Law and Order: SVU Promotes Octavio Pisano to Series Regular in Season 23

McGrath’s mole is going to stick around the squad room for the foreseeable future. Octavio Pisano has been promoted to series regular on Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned. The actor first appeared on the NBC procedural earlier this season when his character. Det. Joe Velasco, was a super-secret undercover officer involved in SVU’s bust of Congressman Howard. He later helped Rollins track down one of the politician’s missing victims, cajoling her into helping the police by sharing a traumatic story from his own abusive childhood. After he was successful, however, Velasco admitted to Rollins that he’d embellished the story in order to secure the victim’s participation. (Read a full recap.) In the Oct. 7 episode, Velasco was assigned to a more permanent position at SVU, leading Benson and her team to suspect that he was there to spy on the team and relay information to his old boss, Chief McGrath. Pisano played Sultan in CBS All Access’ Coyote. His other TV credits include If Loving You Is Wrong and the pilot for the revival of Dick Wolf’s New York Undercover, on which ABC passed in 2019. Are you looking forward to seeing more of Velasco around the police station? Sound off in the comments!
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's 500th Episode: Can We Talk About Rollins and Amaro?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Law & Order: SVU‘s 500th episode. Now that you’ve watched Law & Order: SVU‘s big ol’ 500th episode, perhaps you’re left with some Amaro-related questions: nothing on the level of Olivia facing the man who once groomed her, of course (read full recap here), but questions nonetheless.   Thankfully, Danny Pino indulged TVLine’s inquiries, particularly about what wasn’t said during the episode between Amaro and his former partner — in several senses of that word — Det. Amanda Rollins. And then, a few hours ahead of airtime, NBC released the deleted Rollins-related Amaro/Carisi scene below. This moment was too...
fangirlish.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ 23×05 Review: “Fast Times @TheWheelHouse”

Law & Order: SVU 23×05, “Fast Times @TheWheelHouse,” was a prime example of what happens when bad episodes happen to good seasons. Or maybe it’s better to put it like this: This storyline is what happens when people who aren’t part of the social media community, who aren’t “hip,” or “in touch,” or whatever, try to tackle something that’s out of their…how you say…Ah. Yes. Wheelhouse.
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU adds familiar face to main cast following recent exits

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Octavio Pisano has been promoted to a series regular following the exit of two cast members. The NBC police procedural has recently saw Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who play Officer Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, say goodbye to the squad room.
TVOvermind

Why Olivia Benson Is Our Favorite Character On Law & Order SVU

Law & Order SVU is one of the longest running series from the franchise. It’s characters like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that makes the show all the worthwhile 23 seasons later. Over the last few years, Olivia Benson has been allied the “best female character on tv” popular magazines like Glamour, The Washington Post and Harper Bazaar. Olivia Benson is often referred to as the heart of Law & Order SUV. Here are 8 reasons why she is our favorite character on the series:
Cinema Blend

How Law And Order: SVU Set Up Change For Benson In The 500th Episode, Despite Some Missing Pieces

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU. Law & Order: SVU hit a rare milestone on October 21 with its 500th episode, appropriately titled “The Five Hundredth Episode.” It had some of the bells and whistles that fans could expect from a milestone episode produced under precautions, with the returns of familiar faces. That said, the focus was on the resolution of a storyline that was teased many, many seasons ago, when Mariska Hargitay’s Benson admitted that she had been engaged to a man in his 20s at the age of 16. It was an episode that was heavy for Benson, but could herald some change for her even if it was missing some pieces that might have made the episode perfect.
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Celebrates 500th Episode with Trailer and Deleted Scene

Tonight is a huge milestone for Law & Order: SVU, as NBC celebrates the big 500th episode of the long running fan favorite. The epic episode will feature number of returning faces, including the former Captain Donald Cragen and the shocking return of Danny Pino's Nick Amaro. Ahead of the big episode NBC revealed a new trailer teasing some of these returns as well as a deleted scene from the 500th episode featuring Amaro and Rollins. You can check out the full trailer and the deleted scene in the videos below.
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU 500th episode promo: Cragen is back!

Last night NBC released the first Law & Order: SVU 500th episode promo — and yea, it wastes no time hitting you in the feels. In advance of this episode, we knew that there would be some characters from the past turning up. Nick Amaro’s appearance was first hyped some time ago, and we also knew that Mariska Hargitay’s real-life husband Peter Hermann would be reprising his own role.
tvinsider.com

500th Episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Blacklist’ Returns, Selma Blair’s Journey, ‘Next Thing You Eat’ on Hulu

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU hits a rare milestone—its 500th episode—and brings back one of the squad’s former detectives for the occasion. The Blacklist returns for a ninth season without one of its original stars. An acclaimed documentary profiles actress Selma Blair as she lives with multiple sclerosis. Celebrity restaurateur David Chang explores the future of food in the Hulu docuseries The Next Thing You Eat.
