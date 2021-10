Researchers at Kansas State University are the first in the country to look into methods of keeping a foreign tick-borne livestock disease at bay. The Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases recently received $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an additional $75,000 from the Kansas National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility to build upon past research into containing and controlling heartwater disease. Heartwater is deadly to cattle, sheep, and goats.

WILDLIFE ・ 6 DAYS AGO