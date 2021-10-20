CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Colleen Gallagher of Premise Data: “Develop relationships across your entire organization”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelop relationships across your entire organization. People often make the mistake that they need to focus on what their direct manager thinks because the perception is that person has an outsized impact on your career. This was particularly true for me when I first started my career. However, how we approach...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

How Can Managers Support and Progress Their Hybrid Workforces?

COVID has revolutionised the way we work, and many businesses are now living in a world of hybrid working. We know that flexible working is good for staff morale, retention, and satisfaction. But could it be having a secret adverse effect on their progression?. As line managers face supervising a...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

5 Practical Changes for Small Offices That Instantly Improve Employee Well-Being

The pandemic and the resulting social distancing practice have cultivated a culture of work from home across most corporations. According to a study by Upwork, at least one in four or 26 percent of the American workforce is likely to work from home or remotely through 2021. The same study reveals that in a workweek, those who are working remotely tend to be more consistent with their work, work longer hours, and get more done.
ECONOMY
success.com

Best-in-Class On-Premise, Removable Data Management

Data volumes have skyrocketed. For businesses, this has created opportunities—and challenges. The volume of data created, captured, copied and consumed worldwide is forecast to more than double from 2021 to 2024, to 149 zettabytes, according to Statista.com. Our success spotlight today features Rimage CEO Christopher Rence joins us today to...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Premise Data#Finance
Thrive Global

US Startups Increase 95% in 2020: 3 Tips for Entrepreneurial Success

Startups? Well, a lot of people are leaving their jobs: 4.3 million in August, 3% of the workforce. “The Great Resignation.” There is much debate on why people don’t want the jobs they used to have, but here’s what I am seeing. Think of it this way: Why did Beethoven...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Gregory Milano of Fortuna Advisors: “Spend like the money is yours”

Spend like the money is yours: Years ago, as a partner in a small firm, one of my managers encouraged me to take a client to a very high-end restaurant. A few weeks later, when he was trying to decide where to take a date, I suggested the same restaurant, and he said, “Oh, I wouldn’t spend my money there.” I see this in far too many companies — employees that spend the company’s money in ways they would never spend their own.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Thrive Global

Avinash Misra of Skan: “Determining work vs pleasure”

Determining work vs pleasure. Remote work has blurred the lines of working hours, and made it difficult to shut off work-mode. At the same time, many people have started to realize that tasks they once thought were work have turned into pleasure and vice versa. Look at the Japanese tradition of Bonsai. Is honing a bonsai tree over the course of years considered work or pleasure? With so much overlap between our work and personal lives it has become more difficult to distinguish the two. Moving forward it’s important to firmly establish what, individually, we see as work and what we consider pleasure in order to be successful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Thrive Global

Ramesh Ramani of ExpertusONE: “We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company”

We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company. They are disruptive technology, distributed learning, and digital transformation. I think we will see each of these play out in the future of work because technology has already had to shift dramatically because of the pandemic. We will only see more of this as time goes on. Distributed learning is similar to what I mentioned earlier in the interview, we will see more variety in how and where people work because companies will have to meet their employees where they are. And digital transformation highlights how our world, our interactions, and the way we do business have all been transformed by technology — we will see our processes transformed even further by digital tools, and this will help us in our work lives.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Kathleen Steffey of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search: “Outside of the box thinking”

Outside of the box thinking — The very nature of work is more challenging than ever. From the way that you do business from a meeting standpoint and traveling to meet clients is completely altered. In order to be successful, you have to think outside of the box in a remote workforce. This involves getting more creative like providing lunches for employees or having coffee delivered to a client for a meeting together on zoom. It is all about adapting and being proactive with the situation.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Jim Bureau of JAGGAER: “Job seekers won’t be afraid to explore”

Job seekers won’t be afraid to explore. There are so many more possible career paths out there today than there were even five years ago. I’ve seen many recent college grads start their job searches in the industries in which their parents or close family members work. That tendency will shift over the next few years as young professionals really start to understand the opportunities that are out there.
JOBS
Thrive Global

Nathan Christensen of Mineral: “Finding new ways to measure employee contributions”

Finding new ways to measure employee contributions. Historically, employers have measured employee value through activities they could observe and verify first-hand, such as the number of “widgets” employees produced or hours they spent in the office. But in a world in which more work is being done virtually and asynchronously, and is more focused on creative or knowledge-based work that can’t be replicated through AI, employers will need to reimagine how they measure employee contribution. In most cases, this means defining the outcomes employees are responsible for producing, and finding ways to measure progress to those outcomes, rather than simply the activities or hours invested. Though it will be a challenge for many, it will ultimately better align employers’ and employees’ interests, and pave the way to more autonomy, creativity, and ownership for employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Thanh Nguyen of OpenComp: “Skills-based employment and training will gain value”

Skills-based employment and training will gain value. The idea of fixed roles is changing. If you can better understand your current talent and their potential, you can assign employees to new jobs as needed or upskill employees to fit a new need. This helps best utilize your current workforce and keep employees engaged more deeply over time, while also hiring to fill those gaps you can’t bridge on your own.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Russell Benaroya: “Establish and live your principles ”

Establish and live your principles — We often get burned out because we allow ourselves to become subject to other people’s demands on our lives. But it’s in our control to dictate how we behave and who we want to work with. The problem is that we are scared that our principles might backfire (they rarely do). I had a business partner who I knew was not compatible with my style of leadership, but I figured we would work it out over time. Did we? Absolutely not. It was a disaster. Could I have saved myself from a few years of pain? Absolutely.
SMALL BUSINESS
spikenow.com

The Best Ways to Build Team Collaboration Across Your Organization

Team collaboration brings numerous benefits to a business and is a vital aspect of any company that wants to be efficient in the long term. The ways to improve collaboration at work include both long- and short-term solutions, but if followed, will result in a workforce better able to tackle the complex challenges of the modern world.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Data Developer

Guardian Media Group (GMG) is a leading global media organisation, the publisher of the Guardian, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2021, the Observer and the Guardian.com, which attracts over 200 million global unique browsers each month. We are renowned for our ground-breaking independent journalism and our award-winning digital products.
JOBS
Thrive Global

Colleen Gallagher: “You must always be launching something new”

You must always be launching something new. Every post, video, call, etc. should have a call to action of how people can get involved in what you offer. If you do not have offerings, there is impact and income being left on the table. I’ve launched 50 different online experiences in three and a half years, some have been repeats, some were one-time offers, and some are assets on my website. This is largely why I’ve created such a large community and a multiple six figure business in such a short time online. Create new value constantly!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy