For a brief moment, Maryville looked like the team it had been all season. After tying the match at a set apiece in the second, the Lady Rebels took a 7-1 lead in the third, seemingly taking control with their season on the line. Then, without warning, the team that arrived in Murfreesboro — the antithesis of the one that dominated from the season opener through the Class AAA sectionals — re-emerged.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO