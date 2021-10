HERSHEY, Pa. — In response to an impending physician shortage – which could reach as high as 121,900 by 2032 – and rising medical student debt, medical schools in the United States continue to develop and offer accelerated medical doctor (MD) programs, where learners can earn their medical degree in three years instead of four. A recent study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine found that accelerated pathway (AP) program graduates may be just as prepared for residency training and have less debt than their peers who graduated from traditional programs.

