Sermon of the Week

Most heroes develop during a lifetime and are not declared heroes until their adult years. Not so for my hero today. We meet him in his early teen years. He has gone through major trauma. He was taken prisoner after his home, and likely most of his family, and nation have been destroyed. He was marched hundreds of miles into strange surroundings facing a strange culture and language. He was not bereft of friends. He does have three good ones. Here is his dilemma: He is faced with a requirement to go to school for three years, learn the language, customs, and anything else the king required. That was not the problem. In fact it seems Daniel did this very well. But, Daniel and his three friends were supplied with food and wine from the king’s table. It certainly would have been high quality food for it was what the king ate. But there are two possible problems: The meat may have come from birds and animals that were not kosher, things that violated God’s dietary laws for the Jews. In addition, they might have been sacrificed to the gods of the Babylonians. Scripture says, “Daniel purposed in his heart not to defile himself with the king’s meat or drink.” This sounds to me like Daniel was ready to die rather than break God’s commandments. This makes him a hero in my estimation. Daniel had already made friends and was respected by the king’s servant who was in charge of this program. Daniel explained his predicament to him. It seems clear the servant would have been willing to accommodate Daniel but was afraid he would become weak or undernourished. This would have gotten the servant into trouble with the king. Daniel understood and proposed a compromise to an underservant. It was a test. Daniel and his three friends would be given a diet of grain, vegetables, and water for ten days. These would all fit into God’s laws. At the end of the ten days, the servant would examine them and see how they were faring. This was done and Daniel and his three friends were thriving. This shows Daniel to be wise and willing to do his best to get along with others. It also shows Daniel trusted God to help him keep sacred laws. Daniel, with God’s help, was a good student. Scripture says at the end of the three years of school, Daniel and his three friends scored ten times higher than all the other students. In his New Testament writing, Paul admonished Timothy to “Let no man despise your youth, but be an example…” I believe we can certainly admire the heroic qualities of Daniel and his three friends. They would likely be no older than high school seniors of today. We find them not only accepted and respected by the common people and the king but holding high governmental positions. In addition we will learn God gifted Daniel with the ability to interpret dreams. Nebuchadnezzar had a dream that terrified him but he forgot it. He threatened his wisemen with death if they could not reveal and interpret it. Daniel asked for time to do this. He prayed. God answered. He then gave the dream and interpreted it for the king. Daniel gave credit to and honored God. This will not be the only time Daniel’s testimony turned the king toward God. It requires a boldness to speak for God in the presence of a heathen king or any heathen for that matter.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO