CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sermon of the Week

midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks religious leaders of all faiths in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde to write articles of religion, faith and values. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at 352-242-9818, or: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com. There are three steps found in Psalm 43...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Times and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: The beginning of the enemy

The angel turned into the enemy of the world when he rejected God's plan for authority, competed with God and thus became an adversary of God. Rejecting God's plan was Satan's fall. “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Jesus
Person
Charles Spurgeon
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pastor Bill Kerns Preaches Final Sermon at Davis Memorial Christian Church

Pastor Bill Kerns praying during his final service Sunday at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Pastor Bill Kerns preached his final sermon Sunday during the weekly service at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Kerns and his wife Barb are leaving after 9 1/2 years, for a church call in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Rev. Dr. Andrea Ayvazian: ‘The Only Sermon’

And buried every rifle, pistol, knife, bullet, bomb, bayonet. if we jumped upon fleets of tanks and fighter jets. unwelded them dismantled them turned them into scrap metal. if every child was fed as well as race horses bred to win derbies. if every person with a second home gave...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Peninsula Daily News

‘Letting Go of Outcomes’ title of Sunday’s Unity sermon

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Larry Schellink will present “Letting Go of Outcomes” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Schellink is the pastor at Unity in the Olympics, 2917 E. Myrtle Ave. Physical distancing and mask wearing are now recommended for all. Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. The lesson will not...
PORT ANGELES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Word Of God#Satan
Independent Tribune

Sunday sermon topics

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What About Divorce and Marriage after Divorce?” Scripture: Matthew 19: 3-10. Bethpage United Methodist Church. 109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian...
CONCORD, NC
Victoria Advocate

Rev. L.B. Elliott's granddaughter compiles book of his commentary, notes, sermons

When Adeline Barefield, 83, and her husband, Albert Barefield, returned to Victoria, their hometown, in 1963, the Rev. L.B. (Lonnie Bill) Elliott pulled into their driveway three days after they arrived. The Barefields’ three daughters were playing outside and alerted their mother of Elliott’s arrival. Adeline Barefield emerged to be...
VICTORIA, TX
mcheraldonline.com

Thought for the Week

Most heroes develop during a lifetime and are not declared heroes until their adult years. Not so for my hero today. We meet him in his early teen years. He has gone through major trauma. He was taken prisoner after his home, and likely most of his family, and nation have been destroyed. He was marched hundreds of miles into strange surroundings facing a strange culture and language. He was not bereft of friends. He does have three good ones. Here is his dilemma: He is faced with a requirement to go to school for three years, learn the language, customs, and anything else the king required. That was not the problem. In fact it seems Daniel did this very well. But, Daniel and his three friends were supplied with food and wine from the king’s table. It certainly would have been high quality food for it was what the king ate. But there are two possible problems: The meat may have come from birds and animals that were not kosher, things that violated God’s dietary laws for the Jews. In addition, they might have been sacrificed to the gods of the Babylonians. Scripture says, “Daniel purposed in his heart not to defile himself with the king’s meat or drink.” This sounds to me like Daniel was ready to die rather than break God’s commandments. This makes him a hero in my estimation. Daniel had already made friends and was respected by the king’s servant who was in charge of this program. Daniel explained his predicament to him. It seems clear the servant would have been willing to accommodate Daniel but was afraid he would become weak or undernourished. This would have gotten the servant into trouble with the king. Daniel understood and proposed a compromise to an underservant. It was a test. Daniel and his three friends would be given a diet of grain, vegetables, and water for ten days. These would all fit into God’s laws. At the end of the ten days, the servant would examine them and see how they were faring. This was done and Daniel and his three friends were thriving. This shows Daniel to be wise and willing to do his best to get along with others. It also shows Daniel trusted God to help him keep sacred laws. Daniel, with God’s help, was a good student. Scripture says at the end of the three years of school, Daniel and his three friends scored ten times higher than all the other students. In his New Testament writing, Paul admonished Timothy to “Let no man despise your youth, but be an example…” I believe we can certainly admire the heroic qualities of Daniel and his three friends. They would likely be no older than high school seniors of today. We find them not only accepted and respected by the common people and the king but holding high governmental positions. In addition we will learn God gifted Daniel with the ability to interpret dreams. Nebuchadnezzar had a dream that terrified him but he forgot it. He threatened his wisemen with death if they could not reveal and interpret it. Daniel asked for time to do this. He prayed. God answered. He then gave the dream and interpreted it for the king. Daniel gave credit to and honored God. This will not be the only time Daniel’s testimony turned the king toward God. It requires a boldness to speak for God in the presence of a heathen king or any heathen for that matter.
RELIGION
Courier-Times

The After-Sermon: Grief has its own purpose

Grief is a crazy companion, sometimes comforting, even refreshing. Then, it will rip you apart. When preoccupied, it can go away briefly, go into hiding and you can live, ever so briefly, as if you have never lost anyone or anything. Then, out of nowhere, it will hit like a...
NEW CASTLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Conversation U.S.

A Catholic theologian argues for a death row inmate's right to have the pastor's touch in the execution chamber

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Nov. 9, 2021, in a case regarding a death row inmate’s plea that his Baptist pastor be allowed to lay hands on him in the execution chamber. The Supreme Court blocked John Henry Ramirez’s execution in September, about three hours after he could have been executed. Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to death for a 2004 robbery and the killing of a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi, Texas. Texas policy allows an approved spiritual adviser to be present in the execution chamber, but there cannot be any physical contact or vocal prayers...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
Jamestown Sun

Jamestown First Assembly offers sermon-based small groups

Jamestown First Assembly offers sermon-based small groups for men and women at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The groups meet downstairs at the church. Those attending will be encouraged through Scripture and discussion on how to apply this to their lives on a daily basis. Other small groups also meet throughout the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
marinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe Sermon: Would you wait it out … or … abandon your child?

“…I will lead them beside streams of water on a level path where they will not stumble…” (Jeremiah 31:7-9) “…those who sow in tears…will reap with songs of joy…”(Psalm 126:5) “…such a high priest meets our need…one who is holy…blameless…pure…set apart from sinners…exalted abovethe heavens…”(Hebrews 7:23-28) “…the blind man said,...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy