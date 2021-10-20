CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos’ Vic Fangio expects Teddy Bridgewater to start at Cleveland Browns on Thursday night

By Ryan Ohalloran
burlington-record.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos coach Vic Fangio expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to start Thursday night at Cleveland even though he sustained a foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. The Broncos conducted two walk-throughs on Tuesday and Bridgewater had a noticeable limp as he walked from the locker room to...

www.burlington-record.com

