City of Mascotte to open negotiations with city manager candidate

This is my first time running for public office, and I am excited about the chance to represent my fellow citizens in this great city. The city deserves a council member who not only knows and loves this city, but also has relevant business, government, and community experience. I believe that my 26 years of work history and skills in management, operational execution, policy development and affordable housing implementation can help navigate our challenges and opportunities. I want to serve the community and am passionate about the issues I am running on: maintaining excellent public education, preserving, protecting and expanding affordable housing, and supporting economic development that improves quality of life and is environmentally sustainable. I am a full-time working parent who believes that both life and work diversity in public office is important. As I undertake this effort, I also hope to encourage others, especially my children, to participate civically and give back to the community.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO