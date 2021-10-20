CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Mascotte to open negotiations with city manager candidate

By STEVE STEINER ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a period of time without a city manager, the City of Mascotte councilors at the Oct. 5 meeting decided upon Annamarie Reno — who received the nod over the other two vying for the position: Jack Butler and Don Rosenthal. In a ballot vote proposed by Mayor Mike...

