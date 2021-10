COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you still have to file your 2020 tax return, Friday is your last day to do it. 11 News spoke with experts at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service who said people who asked for an extension in the Spring need to file no later than October 15th, or they may face penalties like interest or IRS notices.

