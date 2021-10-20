Lime House to expand into Hamburg

Design studio 209th Design House, located in downtown Tomball, expanded its business into an adjacent shop, 301 S. Cherry St., Tomball, in early September and is marketing it as Muse:301, according to owner Troy Garza. The company specializes in lacquered furniture but also sells other products, such as candles and jewelry. The business focuses on traditional white furniture, while Muse:301 incorporates more color and art into its designs, Garza said. 832-610-8402. www.209thdesigns.com.
