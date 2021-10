Candace Parker got her storybook ending on Sunday when she brought her hometown Chicago Sky the team’s first WNBA championship over the Phoenix Mercury, closing out a 3-1 Finals win with an 80-74 victory. The series, which capped the WNBA’s season-long celebration of its 25th anniversary, saw record-setting attendance and spikes in viewership that bode well for the league’s future—but also pointed out areas, such as playoff merchandising, where the W’s business still lags. Parker, a Naperville, Ill., native, returned to the Windy City after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, and like LeBron James in Cleveland, brought a title to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO