Three manufacturers, Merlin Solar, Solarge, and LG, are making a move away from the standard aluminum and glass solar panel in a bid to lower weight, emissions, and cost. The product from Merlin Solar has been found recently on yachts in pv magazine USA. Its value is that, first, it isn’t a standard framed product and so can be attached directly to a flat surface. Second, due to its unique busbar technology, the product is able to be walked on without damage.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO